Joe Giudice publishes an optimistic message about his future "It looks bright,quot; Weeks after Teresa separates

Amid reports that Joe and Teresa Giudice decided to end their two-decade marriage, the man turned to social media to post a pretty positive message about his life after his separation. It seems that Joe decided that it was right for him to update fans about how he has been in the last three weeks since the official separation.

Apparently, Joe wanted everyone to know that despite a really bad 2019 in regards to him, he hopes that the new year will be different.

The clip he posted showed bowling and also told Real Housewives of New Jersey fans that he is excited for a "bright future."

While holding a bowling ball in his hand, Joe exclaims: "Bowling in Italy!" Before rolling it and knocking down all but three of the pins.

In the caption, the reality TV star wrote: ‘So here I am! You know what they say, people who give you the best advice will always try to follow it themselves! What matters is not how you play or the final score, it's what you use to roll! Yes, my future looks bright! "

This new hopeful publication comes three weeks after he suggested that he and Teresa would officially move out of their marriage.

Since then, he has published several photos of his family, including one that featured Teresa and her four daughters, with the caption: 'I posted this message in the morning but I choked and took it off, so I thought part of the new growth is the acceptance! This year, I have done a lot of self-reflections. Now I know that I am happy and happy with who I am and with what I have food, bed, air, girls and family. "



