Joe Budden: "I understand why Kevin Hart cheated,quot;!

Joe Budden recently watched Kevin Hart's Network Documentary, Don & # 39; t F * ck This Up, and told his podcast cohosts, Rory and Mal, that he can understand why the comedian cheated on his wife, Eniko Hart .

In the documentary, Kevin and Eniko opened up about the hoax scandal, which shook their marriage, and although Kevin was dragged over the Internet, Joe says he understands how the superstar could make such an epic mistake.

"Sometimes you are not at home, but for 10 seconds a day, for many days," Joe explained.

"And I, as a man, can understand how that can be difficult.

He then compared the scenario with his failed relationship with Cyn Santana.

"I know how I felt going to work, no matter how many hours I went to work and spent very little time at home. We don't have to get into that now, but as men, I think everyone knows what I say. I understand that about [Kevin] ".

Joe has always maintained that he did not cheat Cyn while they were together, but this position may imply that there may have been some indiscretion on Joe's part.