Jodie Turner-Smith makes fun of Joshua Jackson for not being an expert on Instagram

It seems that Jodie Turner-Smith She has to be her own Instagram husband!
the Queen & Slim the actress took over Joshua JacksonInstagram on Tuesday afternoon to make fun of him. "When your man is old as hell and accidentally posts crazy-looking photos of you," the future mother joked about the & # 39; Gram in a short clip.
As if her jokes were not pretty enough, the 33-year-old star's video also showed her looking coyly at her husband while he seemed guilty of the charges for the funny mistake.
"Since Josh doesn't know how to post on Instagram," Jodie started writing in a follow-up post. "I'm here to help."
The newlyweds seemed to be having a discreet afternoon, as they were seen driving in Joshua's Instagram Stories. For the couple's excursion, the Jett The actress dazzled with a lavender-colored summer dress that showed her growing baby bump. She complemented with a delicate gold necklace and fabulous sunglasses adorned with rhinestones.
the When they see us The actor also kept things informal and put on a blue flannel with a shirt underneath and charcoal sunglasses.
While the celebrity couple is known to be ultraprivate, the two have been more open lately. In early 2020, the 33-year-old actress discovered everything on Instagram, and it turns out that Dawson's torrent Alumbre is a good photographer because he took the bold image.
"Happy new year and happy new decade," Turner-Smith captioned his photo. "The last 10 years have been a great trip! I laughed, cried and, most importantly, LEARNED. Continue. May we all see that our wildest dreams * continue * to come true."
Days later, the two lovebirds smiled at W MagazineThe Golden Globes party before 2020 on Friday night. The 41-year-old actor was holding his protagonist while posing for photos at the fantastic event, which was held at the famous Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Last month, it was revealed that the dynamic duo had a lot to celebrate: their marriage and pregnancy!
It seems that the couple has a lot to celebrate this year. Hopefully Joshua can add Instagram Husband to his 2020 achievements.