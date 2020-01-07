Jodie Turner-Smith makes fun of Joshua Jackson for not being an expert on Instagram

It seems that Jodie Turner-Smith She has to be her own Instagram husband!

the Queen & Slim the actress took over Joshua JacksonInstagram on Tuesday afternoon to make fun of him. "When your man is old as hell and accidentally posts crazy-looking photos of you," the future mother joked about the & # 39; Gram in a short clip.

As if her jokes were not pretty enough, the 33-year-old star's video also showed her looking coyly at her husband while he seemed guilty of the charges for the funny mistake.

"Since Josh doesn't know how to post on Instagram," Jodie started writing in a follow-up post. "I'm here to help."

The newlyweds seemed to be having a discreet afternoon, as they were seen driving in Joshua's Instagram Stories. For the couple's excursion, the Jett The actress dazzled with a lavender-colored summer dress that showed her growing baby bump. She complemented with a delicate gold necklace and fabulous sunglasses adorned with rhinestones.