Jersey Shore – Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi joins the cast for press day, is she really retiring from the MTV reality show?

Last month Jersey Shore: family vacation the star Nicole "Snooki,quot; Polizzi announced that she was retiring from the program that made her a family name because she wanted to be with her husband and three children instead of partying with her friends. But now, Polizzi has confused some of his fans, since he attended the Jersey coast Press day with the rest of his co-stars before season 4.

On Tuesday, Polizzi posted a photo with her Jersey coast co-stars Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww,quot; Farley, Deena Cortese and DJ Pauly D as they prepared to talk to the press about upcoming episodes. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was also there, and later appeared in Polizzi's Instagram story. However, Angelina Pivarnick was nowhere.

Snooki also shared a lot of video clips about his story, and he was obviously having a good time with his friends and co-stars. But, all his posts confused fans about Snooki's future with Jersey coast.

"Ok, haven't you retired?" One fan asked, while another added: "There is no show without Nicole!"

Polizzi says he has finished filming Jersey coast, and all the next episodes were filmed last year before their retirement announcement. Originally, it seemed that MTV was dividing season 3 with some episodes aired in the fall of 2019, and the rest would air earlier this year. Polizzi even said when he announced his retirement that he would not return for Season 4 "if there is one." But now, it seems they are scratching that plan and calling the new episodes Season 4.

Is it possible that the show comes to an end without Polizzi? Some fans think so. A fan wrote in Snooki's post that they are pretty sure it will be everyone's last season.

Polizzi announced his retirement at the beginning of December in the It's happening with Snooki and Joey podcast He explained to his fans that the drama of the show was too much, and that he did not like that the filming took him away from his three young children.

He also revealed that his family had received death threats from him. Jersey coast drama, and that meant it was time for her to leave.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: family vacation He will return to MTV later this year.



