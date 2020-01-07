Jennifer Lopez's nickname for Alex Rodriguez will surprise you

Male! An appropriate nickname.
Lopez also published the sweet tribute about his macho man in his Instagram and Instagram story, which Rodriguez later shared in his own story with the red-hearted emoji.
These two really know how to show a public display of affection.
After Sunday's awards show, Rodriguez made it clear that he is Jenny of the block's number one fan in his loving Instagram post.
"Jen, you don't need a trophy, medal or badge to identify a true champion," he wrote. "For millions of young women who have observed you and have been inspired and empowered to do incredible things in their lives, you are a champion."
"For countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and emulated your passion, impulse and work ethic to find your own success, you are a champion," he continued. "For your children, your family, your trainers, your staff and your extended family, you are a champion. For all those whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And never forget it." Too true, A.Rod!
Lopez commented on the publication and said: "You are my everything."
These appreciation publications by J.Rod are our everything.
