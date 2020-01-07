Jennifer Lopez sued for $ 40 million for the real & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; Stripper

%MINIFYHTML4d629db01a49a531b64bd9d49592d5b89% %MINIFYHTML4d629db01a49a531b64bd9d49592d5b810%

STX Entertainment

An exotic dancer files a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the J.Lo production company for using her image in the film directed by Lorene Scafaria without her permission.

The real life stripper that inspired Jennifer Lopezthe character of "Hustlers"has filed a $ 40 million lawsuit against officials of the actress's production company for using her image without permission.

Samantha Barbash She states that J.Lo based her role as Ramona on her, despite the fact that she rejected an offer from film executives to sign the rights of her life's story for the hit drama.

The adult artist accuses officials of defame her, since Ramona is portrayed as "using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her son," something that Barbash offends, because he insists that it never happened.

He is now suing the bosses of the Nuyorican Productions de López company, seeking $ 20 million for compensation, and another $ 20 million in punitive damages, TMZ reports.

The superstar is not mentioned in the lawsuit, but she served as one of the producers of the project, which has earned her critical acclaim, including nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes.

Hustlers representatives have not yet commented on the legal action.

The film is based on an article from the New York magazine that went viral in 2015, about a group of exotic real-life dancers who cheat their clients of wealthy runners.