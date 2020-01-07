Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon caught drinking champagne from Ace of Swords Jay-Z and Beyonce

%MINIFYHTML44145f3eef4406690084420e4fd12b319% %MINIFYHTML44145f3eef4406690084420e4fd12b3110%

Beyonce and Jay-Z made a statement at the 2020 Golden Globes. First, they came to fashion late. Second, they brought their own champagne: Armand de Brignac, Ace of Spades. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for the Golden Globes for their roles in the new Apple TV series. The morning show. The co-stars sat at the same table and were distressed when they drank their own drinks, including water, and found themselves thirsty and in need of something bubbling to wet their pipes. According to Jennifer's Instagram account, where she has 23.2 million followers, Reese came up with the idea of ​​approaching Beyonce and Jay-Z and ordering a glass of champagne. Not only did they do it, but Jennifer and Reese shared photos of the couple drinking it.

It was clear that both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are good friends and the rumors that suggest otherwise are just that: rumors. Both women shared their looks of the Golden Globes and the subsequent parties on their Instagram accounts, but chose to talk about the Ace of Spades champagne in their Instastories.

A quick look at the Instastories of both celebrities also makes it clear that these two are becoming best friends.

%MINIFYHTML44145f3eef4406690084420e4fd12b3111% %MINIFYHTML44145f3eef4406690084420e4fd12b3112%

In fact, when Jennifer shared her story about Reese approaching Beyonce and Jay-Z for the champagne, she said: "Reese, this is one of the many reasons why I love you!"

You can see the photo that Jennifer Aniston shared below.

In a second photo that both women shared on their Instagram accounts, you can see how women held hands. They co-announced two awards during the Golden Globes, including the Russell Crowe award, which was absent due to Australian wildfires.

Jennifer looked like she was enjoying Ace of Spades champagne a lot while tagging Beyonce and Reese Witherspoon in her photo.

Reese Witherspoon shared the same photo and included the hashtag #AceofSpade. Talk about free advertising!

Beyonce and Jay-Z were very generous with their champagne and were seen at their table making toast and clinking glasses with each other.

It seemed that everyone had a great time at the Golden Globes and any rumor that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon can't get along should be postponed.

After all, it seems that Jennifer can get along with anyone, from her ex friends Co-stars of former husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux!

Were you surprised to learn that Beyonce and Jay-Z brought their own champagne to the 2020 Golden Globes?

What do you think of the rumors that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon can't get along?



Post views:

0 0