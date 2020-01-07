Jax Taylor degrades best man Tom Sandoval over Vanderpump rules

An opening party of hell.
At the premiere of season eight of Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules, Lisa VanderpumpCurrent and former employees gathered for an opening party at Katie Maloney-Schwartz Y Tom schwartzThe new home And, in typical Vanderpump Rules Trendy, the party was full of drama.
Soon, Jax Taylor I was angry with Tom Sandoval for being a godfather of MIA Scheana Shay I was angry with the TomTom manager Max Boyens for calling her boy crazy and everyone was angry at Kristen Doute for lengthening his break with Brian Carter.
But we know you want more tea than that. So, let's go into the details …
At the beginning of the episode, Taylor revealed that he was upset with Sandoval for not responding before his wedding (and later degraded him as godfather). Apparently, TomTom's co-owner left a "pre-bachelor party,quot; due to Mother's Day plans.
While Sandoval said he told Taylor this, the future boyfriend said he never received an explanation. In addition, Sandoval felt that Taylor was still trying to "get over it,quot; when it came to their respective new homes.
When Sandoval expressed this complaint during a meeting with Taylor at the party, the SUR bartender argued that "hostility,quot; had occurred since then. Ariana MadixThe man was negligent.
"All I say is, man, from time to time you can say:" Hey, friend! I'm still here for your wedding. I can't wait for your big day. Just to tell you that I'm excited about the wedding. " Brittany CartwrightThe transmitted love.
"I sent you a text message like that," Sandoval said before obtaining evidence of text messages. "Look, look! & # 39; After this week, let's meet. Let me know how I can help you."
After seeing this text message (and the fact that he had responded to the note), Taylor admitted the fight and admitted that he was simply trying to get Sandoval's attention.
"With Jax's wedding this summer, he is enjoying the power he has," Sandoval added in a confessional. "I feel like he has definitely taken advantage of that."
However, the two could hug him and Sandoval was reincorporated as Taylor's best man with Schwartz.
Of course, this was not the only drama that came to the house's opening party, as Shay ended up crying after Boyens, the former lover, warned SURver Brett Caprioni About your crazy boy.
"I will be honest with you. With Scheana, I want to say that I think we all know that she is crazy about boys," Boyens told Caprioni. "It can be a bit overwhelming sometimes."
Unfortunately, Maloney-Schwartz heard this comment and proceeded to tell Shay all about the conversation. As Shay and Boyens had maintained a friendship after their adventure, the "Good As Gold,quot; singer was understandably hurt by the comment.
"I don't like to be called crazy. I'm not crazy," Shay said through tears as she faced Boyens. "I'm done chasing the boys. Therefore, I'm not crazy."
In an attempt to close the drama, Boyens told Shay that he loved her and gave her a friendly hug. Although Boyens had appeased Shay, he did not realize his current adventure. Dayna Kathan I suspected that everything was developing suspiciously. Clumsy!
Speaking of uncomfortable, Doute found himself at odds with many of his friends after different versions of his breakup emerged. Apparently, Doute told Maloney-Schwartz that his former Carter refused to move.
However, Carter reported Lala Kent that the owner of James Mae still wanted him close. Seeing Kent confront Carter, Doute demanded that the founder of Give Them Lala tell him what was discussed.
"You can't tell us you're really sad and crying and then call Carter," Kent said. "I don't like it when people trust me with something that couldn't be further from what's really going on."
According to Doute, "things are messy," but she is "doing the best she can." As expected, Kent had no interest in hearing excuses and announced that he had finished trying to help her.
"Do me a favor and don't call me at all," Kent snapped. "‘ Because, you brought him to my front door and now you're doing what you did to Katie and Stassi (Schroeder). And I don't like it! "
After Doute called Kent a "bitch,quot; and accused her of pulling "Katie and Stassi's card,quot;, Maloney-Schwartz entered the fight.
"Stop acting like no one has been there for you. Please, he's so tired and old. I'm going to shout this in your ear so you understand," Schwartz's wife shouted. "Because, I'm tired of you talking about how amazing you are and everyone is a crappy friend. That's nonsense. Get over it!"
With friends like these, who needs enemies, right?
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).