Jax Taylor degrades best man Tom Sandoval over Vanderpump rules

An opening party of hell.

At the premiere of season eight of Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules, Lisa VanderpumpCurrent and former employees gathered for an opening party at Katie Maloney-Schwartz Y Tom schwartzThe new home And, in typical Vanderpump Rules Trendy, the party was full of drama.

Soon, Jax Taylor I was angry with Tom Sandoval for being a godfather of MIA Scheana Shay I was angry with the TomTom manager Max Boyens for calling her boy crazy and everyone was angry at Kristen Doute for lengthening his break with Brian Carter.

But we know you want more tea than that. So, let's go into the details …

At the beginning of the episode, Taylor revealed that he was upset with Sandoval for not responding before his wedding (and later degraded him as godfather). Apparently, TomTom's co-owner left a "pre-bachelor party,quot; due to Mother's Day plans.

While Sandoval said he told Taylor this, the future boyfriend said he never received an explanation. In addition, Sandoval felt that Taylor was still trying to "get over it,quot; when it came to their respective new homes.

When Sandoval expressed this complaint during a meeting with Taylor at the party, the SUR bartender argued that "hostility,quot; had occurred since then. Ariana MadixThe man was negligent.