Jason Spezza of Toronto Maple Leafs says that coach Sheldon Keefe has earned our respect & # 39;

If there is any persistent doubt about whether Sheldon Keefe could or could deliver a timely message to his team, there is no more.

After 3-0 to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after allowing two goals in the first 1:45 of the second period after a first period in which they were surpassed 17-11, Toronto coach Maple Leafs was quick in elimination of goalkeeper Frederik Andersen. the net. After the game, the coach made clear what led to the somewhat surprising decision.

"I just told our team that I'm not going to let Freddie play behind that." That is not fair to him. Until that moment I felt that I already had almost a complete set of work, "Keefe said after the 6-4 loss." We made the change, sometimes you make those changes and that attracts your team's attention. I had to do something like that to get our team's attention and save Freddie from what was happening. We had no problem with anything he was doing on the net. "

Keefe could have answered the question of why he pulled Andersen much more diplomatically by offering common places like & # 39; he was just looking to wake up our team & # 39; or & # 39; I felt it was the right decision at that time & # 39; for the media, but he was as direct as he could be.

Words like "don't let Freddie play behind that,quot; and "save Freddie from what was happening,quot;? It is a message as strong as a coach can send. To put it bluntly, Keefe essentially said that the team ruined the game against Andersen, that they played horribly and that it is better for them to act together. You are not mistaken, but hearing a coach deliver the message the way Keefe did was revealing, although Keefe has not been painted for any other reason with the reputation of giving players what they want since he took over Mike Babcock on November 20.

It was the kind of message that would surely get the attention of the players. The question is: how would the message be taken? Well, it seems that it was well received.

"Sheldon has earned our respect. He delivers an honest message between periods and between games and when you get honest all the time, you can go out and give (shit) when we need it," Jason Spezza told Sporting News. "He has earned our respect and we would not expect less. It was a fair message. Freddie has been our backbone all year and we didn't have a very good game in front of him and he was sending us a message pulling Freddie. It had less to do with Freddie and more with us and that was clear to us. "

Keefe has made a point since he began his term of making sure to create moments for players in situations that are important to them. Spezza began on December 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes, an afternoon game in which Keefe knew that Spezza's four daughters were present. They got to hear his father announced in the initial lineup and saw him score 30 seconds in the game.

There have been other examples. Justin Holl, a Minnesota native, was in the initial lineup when the Maple Leafs visited the Wild last week. The same goes for Adam Brooks, a Winnipeg native, two nights later on the road against the Jets.

As Keefe sees it, if players feel it is a two-way street, they are more likely to receive a severe message when it is necessary to deliver it.

"That's why we do things to try to create an environment where players feel comfortable coming here and things are done to recognize situations that are important to specific players, that kind of thing makes them recognize that we are with them so that when there is a moment when you have to make a decision that impacts the system, they take it in the right way and recognize that it is done with the right intention, ”said Keefe.

Then, even though the Maple Leafs were on a 10-game streak of points (9-0-1) and had won three in a row before Monday's defeat, Keefe's sharpest criticism since becoming coach due At the first bad 22 minutes against the Oilers it seems to have been taken the right way.

"I don't think any crime was committed," said Captain John Tavares. “We have to challenge ourselves every day to improve and not be satisfied with the results or think that things will keep coming. It is because of good habits and the work ethic and structure we are playing with that it brings out the best in all of us, especially with what Sheldon has brought to the table in terms of how he wants us to play. You have to be proud to do it every day, but you certainly feel it is important when you start seeing that mistake to address it, which I think is great. It is quite clear that we were not even close enough. It's unfair to Freddie and what he has brought to the team every day, so it was a very strong and very clear message. "

Substitute captain Morgan Rielly, who was on the ice for two of the first three goals of the Oilers, also had no trouble accepting Andersen's reasoning.

"It simply means we have to be better," Rielly said. "Freddie has been outstanding for us all year and the expectation is that we are going to compete and play hard for him and that was obviously not the case at the beginning of the game." so he did what he thought was right and I agree with him. "

Defender Travis Dermott said the message not only attracted his attention on the bench, but he hoped it would serve as a reminder in the future about where the fault was against the Oilers.

"It opened my eyes to the fact that we ruined this game for Freddie." I think it was a good decision from him, "Dermott said." I haven't seen it too often when you're shooting the goalie because of that, but when you think about it it makes a lot of sense. The goals they were scoring, Freddie couldn't do much with many of them. That's where this message comes from, where if you let it go and you don't really think about what kind of opportunities they were getting, it's not easy to forget it, but you can think, & # 39; oh, the whole team is not playing well & # 39; but this delayed us and made us realize that we were really pulling Freddie under the bus. "

Keefe said he met Andersen in his office before Tuesday's practice to make sure he had fully communicated the reasoning behind the decision to get him out of the game. Andersen was visibly angry on the bench, hitting his helmet as he left the ice and still looked nervous after the game. On Tuesday, Andersen made it clear that he was not angry with Keefe for dragging him, but even more so with the way the game had reached that point.

That type of communication has come a long way with the players and has given Keefe the ability to drop the hammer when a message needs to be sent.

"I am happy that they feel that way (that they understand the message)," Keefe said. “I think being honest is the basis for building trust in any type of relationship. Many of the things we are trying to do is build something where players recognize that we are in this with them. It's not us against them, we're all in this together and working together. "