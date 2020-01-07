Jana Kramer has & # 39; 24 -Hour Rule & # 39; to cheat on husband Mike Caussin after his adventure

%MINIFYHTML2dc9a0df6df1af9e98a569d04b839e5b9% %MINIFYHTML2dc9a0df6df1af9e98a569d04b839e5b10%

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; She reveals to her listeners in a new episode of her podcast how she is rebuilding trust with her husband after he cheated on her.

Up News Info –

Jana Kramer has implemented a "24-hour rule" in your relationship to help rebuild trust with your husband Mike Caussin, after he admitted matters out of his marriage.

The couple has been sincere about their relationship problems and, speaking in the "To complain"Podcast on Monday, January 6, 2020, the country music star responded to a listener's email asking:" How to rebuild trust when even your love is a trigger?

"I think it's only time," the "One tree hill"shared star." Time and lots of therapy and a lot of demonstrative, consistent and rigorous honesty. "

%MINIFYHTML2dc9a0df6df1af9e98a569d04b839e5b11% %MINIFYHTML2dc9a0df6df1af9e98a569d04b839e5b12%

The "Good Enough" singer added: "One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours. If you lie, (you have time) to come back and say, I was wrong. That was a lie and that show a change. "

She said the concept promotes "honesty" and "growth," before urging the fan, "Get therapy because it's worth it."

The most recent setback for the couple came after a topless photo was sent by anonymous text message to the retired athlete in October 2019. Although they later discovered that the add-on came from a bot, software that executes automated tasks in line, Jana confessed that she felt "weakened." remaining in his relationship with Mike, who has spoken openly about his battle against sex addiction.