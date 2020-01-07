Jackson Rathbone offers first look at third child with wife

Instagram

Shortly after presenting his baby on social networks, the actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; It is flooded with congratulatory messages from his castmates, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz and Peter Facinelli.

"Twilight"actor and rocker Jackson Rathbone It sounded in 2020 as a New Year's dad.

The star's wife, Sheila Hafsadi, gave birth to her third child, a son, on January 1, and Rathbone wasted no time in introducing fans to the newborn.

Sharing images side by side of the burlesque dancer showing her bulging belly in a maternity session with one of the new moms who hugged her baby, she wrote: "The happiest new year !!!"

"Dad x 3," subtitled a follow-up supplement by cradling the baby.

The old co-stars of "Twilight" of Rathbone have sent the family their best wishes, with Nikki Reed commenting: "Ah! We love you! Congratulations! Also, how do all your babies have the same face?"

"Congratulations brother !!!!" added dad-to-be Kellan Lutz, While Peter Facinelli posted, "Amazing. Congratulations brother."

Rathbone and Hafsadi, who married in 2013, are also parents of their seven-year-old son Monroe, and their three-year-old daughter Presley.