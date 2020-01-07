Jack Grealish of Aston Villa is a "fantastic talent," says Brendan Rodgers | Soccer news





Jack Grealish has scored eight goals in all competitions this season

Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, tries to avoid more heartbreak in the semifinals at the hands of Jack Grealish.

Aston Villa captain Grealish inspired his team to a shocking 2-1 FA Cup victory in the last four over Rodgers & # 39; Liverpool in 2015.

It was the last time the Foxs coach suffered a defeat in the National Cup, and on Wednesday the Leicester received Villa in a semi-final of the Carabao Cup in the first leg, live in Sky Sports Football.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League

Rodgers is undefeated in 30 cup games, having won the Scottish Cup twice and three Scotland League Cups with Celtic, but he knows the threat Grealish poses to his record.

"I left that day (2015) thinking, & # 39; what player is that boy & # 39 ;. You are playing in Wembley with around 90,000 and he really stood out," Rodgers said.

"He was adrift and showed that he had the personality to play on the big stage. I always knew him as a talent, but I thought that in that game he had the ability to play on the big stage and it was outstanding."

Brendan Rodgers has won all his domestic cup ties with Celtic and Leicester

"He is a fantastic talent and people compare him to James Maddison, but he is totally different. They both have individual qualities but they are different players. Great skills, great skill."

"Look at James: he's playing as a central midfielder. He not only attacks and scores goals, but he also presses the game. Young Jack has a different role in Villa's team, but he's a great talent."

Grealish fought for consistency after Villa's descent in 2016, but helped them return to the Premier League last period, and has scored eight goals in 21 starts this season.

1:42 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith explains why he hired Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater until the end of the season Aston Villa boss Dean Smith explains why he hired Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater until the end of the season

Rodgers said: "To be fair to Jack, you've seen the maturity in him and it was difficult when he broke through because he was playing for his hometown club, the club he loves, so there was a real emotion around him ".

"He has infiltrated, many people surround him and everything else, but after being relegated he assumed a greater responsibility, showed a leadership role in the club and helped them get back up."

"With Dean (Smith) who has the connection with Villa, he knows what it means to work for the club."

"He has matured a lot since he was a talent and seems to have developed completely physically and is a wonderful player."