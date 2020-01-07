J.R. Smith and his wife meet after cheating and spreading rumors

Instagram

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player and his separated wife, Jewel Harris, put a united front in front of their children while the couple celebrated their daughter's birthday.

J.R. Smith Y Jewel harris recently gathered amid rumors of cheating and separation. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player and his separated wife set aside their differences to celebrate the third birthday of their second daughter Dakota.

In a photo posted on the birthday girl's Instagram, the separated couple was applauded and cheered. However, they avoided posting the photo on their pages.

"Happy birthday to my soda Kota! 3 years old Baby! With everything you've been through. I'm extremely proud of you and I love you! Thank you so much for being the beautiful soul you are," he said to the NBA star the premature birth of his daughter while publishing photos of the child alone and with him. No jewel was in sight.

Jewel made the same move on his own page, "Tears won't stop! … Happy 3rd birthday Dakota (love) I gave birth to you, I love you and I need you! Thank you for fighting to stay and stay here! Thanks to YOU ​​@_mykotabear, your life has a following and a base that will always be part of your legacy and journey! God willing, I will be here in spite of everything. "

J.R. Smith married Jewel Harris in 2016. They share three daughters, and he has another daughter from a previous relationship. His marriage was shaken by rumors that he cheated on her with "The flash"Actress Candice Patton.

Jewel then posted a tearful video, hoping to give his marriage another chance. However, Smith despised her in her response to her video. "No weapon was formed against me," he wrote. "IG is not a place for relationships! But God told me to tell everyone that I've been separated for months, he doesn't understand why his son didn't mention that … #thatsall."

The rumors of connection between Smith and Candice became viral in December, but they were first seen together in October at a Halloween party in Las Vegas where she made a suggestive gesture and he responded with a smile.

In the same month of October, Jewel still posted a picture of her with Smith. She also celebrated the NBA star in a September post with a love note: "When you know … YOU KNOW Jesus ️ Jesus, I'm so glad to KNOW Ladies … celebrate your husband more often because they're as deserving as WE ARE! @Teamswish & # 39; YOU ROCK MY WORLD & # 39; (voice of Wanda) ".