J.J. Watt calls the news station for the head of & # 39; garbage & # 39; which involves fiancee Kealia Ohai

Kealia Ohai was changed from Houston Dash to Chicago Red Stars on Monday after six seasons with the team. Ohai is committed to Texas star J.J. Watt, and that led some in the media to frame the story in a strange way.

The ABC 13 news station in Houston sent a tweet announcing the news with the phrase: "Houston Dash exchanges J.J. Watt's fiancee to Chicago." The tweet was criticized by many and finally arrived at Watt, who tweeted it and called the headline "garbage."

This headline is garbage.

Kealia Ohai (which is his name by the way, since you didn't even bother to mention it) is incredible on its own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

As Watt points out, the tweet does not mention his name. ABC 13 was probably going to play SEO since Watt is a very wanted player, especially with Texans still alive in the playoffs. But this is a questionable approach with a story like this.

It is not clear if that was the original headline of ABC 13, or simply the social copy that was used for the tweet. The headline currently says: "Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai changed to Chicago."

As for the trade itself, it is a great movement, since Ohai was a star for the Dash. It was the second general selection in the 2014 NWSL Draft, selected by Houston, and has spent his career on the team. Ohai was captain of the team in the last three seasons and holds the club's goal record mark (28).

In 2016 she was named a member of the NWSL Best XI team, and her impressive season led to a call to the National Women's Soccer Team of the United States. She did not reach the final list, but spent time in training camp with the USWNT.

"I want to thank the entire Houston organization and the wonderful fans for my last 6 years as a Dash player," Ohai said in A video posted on Twitter. "I have created lasting friendships and Houston will always be my home. I am excited for a new opportunity with Chicago and for becoming the best player I can be."