Itchy Feet could address Scilly Isles Chase | Racing news





Itchy feet – set for Sandown

Olly Murphy will consider options for Spicy Feet over the next fortnight before deciding the next step for the promising young hunter.

The pursuit of novices from Scilly Isles of Grade One 888sport for more than two and a half miles in Sandown on February 1 is one of the possible routes, after Itchy Feet landed properly on her fencing debut in Leicester last month.

Third in the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices last season at the Cheltenham Festival, Itchy Feet accomplished everything when he easily surpassed two rivals in his pursuit arc.

"I'm not sure where we'll go next," Murphy said.

"I suppose you will have an entry in the Scilly Islands in Sandown, as long as it doesn't go terribly smooth.

"That may well be an option, but we will see how it is in the next two weeks or ten days, whether we are looking for something small again, hopefully spring or the Scilly Islands, but it really went well.

"Maybe we were traveling two miles on a massive galloping track, but I think two and a half is his journey. I felt he was doing his best work on obstacles at the end of more than two miles."

"I should have won how it went in Leicester, but I was pleased with the way he jumped and traveled, so I'm looking forward to his next step."