Is Angelina Jordan the AGT: The Champions Frontrunner?

Angelina Jordan It is one step closer to being crowned champion, again. the America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions contestant, who originally won the sixth season of Norske Talenter, took the stage at the premiere of the second season of the NBC reality competition and was sent with a Golden Buzzer courtesy of Heidi klum.
"It was simply amazing," Jordan said about receiving the doorbell. "I cried immediately."
In a video posted after his Golden Buzzer, Jordan revealed why he appears barefoot. "When I was about 6 years old, I see this little girl my age. I gave her my shoes because I had scars on my feet and it was very cold. Then, every time I am on stage I am always reminded all the children that I don't they have parents, clothes and shoes. She is always in my heart. "
Jordan performed the Queen the song "Bohemian Rhapsody,quot; and left the judges, including Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel Y Alesha Dixon stunned.
In his package before acting, Jordan said he always wanted to sing for Cowell and impress him. It is safe to say that she did exactly that.
"This was an amazing performance," Cowell told him.
America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC
