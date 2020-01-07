Irrfan Khan of Angrezi Medium's look revealed on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan and Radhika star Madan Angrezi Medium is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 due to its unusual cast. It is also the sequel to the hit movie Hindi Medium (2017) starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, which was appreciated by everyone.

The film revolves around a couple's struggle for their daughter to be admitted to a prestigious middle school to grow in society. In their sequel, we will see Irrfan and Radhika Madan playing father and daughter. Irrfan will be seen as the owner of a Rajasthan candy store whose daughter wants to go abroad for further studies, while Kareena will play a police officer.

A few days ago, Bebo's fan club shared a photo of Kareena and Irrfan of the Angrezi Medium set. And today, on Irrfan's birthday, the creators of the movie have shared Irrfan's appearance of the movie. Irrfan can be seen laughing in the picture while the producer, Maddock Films, captioned it, ‘# Happy birthday to one of our best @irrfan. As a birthday present for all of you, we will give you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This is not the icing on the cake, it is the icing, the icing, the whole cake! Love and light @homster #dineshvijan #kareenakapoorkhan #dimplekapadia @radhikamadan @ deepakdobriyal1 @officialjiostudios ".

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films and is scheduled to premiere on March 20, 2020.