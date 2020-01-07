Iran's parliament designates all US forces as "terrorists,quot; | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML0bada08f938cbb5e9b454a1219b804b99% %MINIFYHTML0bada08f938cbb5e9b454a1219b804b910%

Iran's parliament unanimously passed a bill that designates all US forces as "terrorists,quot; for the murder of the main military commander Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike in Iraq last week.

Soleimani, the popular head of the foreign operations arm of the Revolutionary Guards, the Quds Force, died Friday in an attack with US drones outside Baghdad airport, which increased tensions between arch-enemies.

Under the bill recently adopted on Tuesday, all US forces and Pentagon employees and affiliated organizations, agents and commanders and those who ordered the "martyrdom,quot; of Soleimani were designated as "terrorists."

"Any assistance to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistics, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act," said parliament.

Assed Baig of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said the bill is an amendment to a previous motion passed in April last year that designated the United States Central Command as a "terrorist organization,quot; and declared the United States a "state sponsor of terrorism."

TThis blacklist came after the United States designated the Revolutionary Guards of Iran as a "terrorist organization."

Baig said lawmakers also voted for 200 million euros ($ 224 million) that will be allocated to the Quds Force "to increase their defensive power."

Tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified dramatically after the murder of Soleimani, and Iranian leaders pledged to retaliate and avenge their death.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of people gathered in the city of Kerman, the hometown of Soleimani, for burial, marking the end of a three-day dueling period.