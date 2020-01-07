Iran: the remains of Qassem Soleimani arrive in Kerman to be buried | Iran news

The remains of the Iranian chief commander Qassem Soleimani arrived in his hometown of Kerman to be buried early Tuesday, a day after millions of people gathered in the capital Tehran and the city of Qom in a funeral procession full of emotions.

State television showed tens of thousands of people in the streets of Kerman, carrying Iranian flags and images of the general, while mourning hymns sounded on the speakers.

Tuesday's ceremonies mark the end of a three-day dueling period for the Quds Force commander, who was killed Friday in a US air strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Soleimani, 62, was born in a poor family in Kerman province, in the southeast of the country.

He began working at age 13 to help support his family, spending his free time attending sermons.

When he was young during the Iranian revolution in 1979, Soleimani began his rise through the Iranian army, although he did not finish school.

Soleimani emerged from the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s as a national hero for the missions he led across the Iraq border.

On Monday, the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cried openly while directing the funeral prayers in Tehran.

The murder of Soleimani caused a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region and marked the most significant confrontation between the United States and Iran in recent years.

The friction is rooted in the 2018 U.S. decision to withdraw from a nuclear agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and the world powers.

Khamenei has promised "severe revenge,quot; for the murder, while other pro-Iranian figures in the region, including the head of the Hezbollah movement of Lebanon Hassan Nasrallah, have also promised retaliation.

Although it is not clear how or when Iran can respond, it is likely that any response will arrive once the grieving period ends.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, defended the murder of Soleimani and threatened to retaliate if Iran attacks US citizens or assets.