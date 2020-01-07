Iran, Spain, Carlos Ghosn: his report on Tuesday

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
The calls for revenge came when millions of people took to the streets of Tehran to mourn the general, according to state media. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has told advisers that any reprisal must be directly, proportionally and openly carried out by Iran, a surprising exit for a leadership that typically attacks through regional power forces.
How, or even if Iran can retaliate against the United States, it is still a matter of speculation. But the crisis had already strained relations between the United States and its European allies, Britain, France and Germany, which were among the nations that reached a nuclear agreement now in danger with Iran in 2015.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is walking an especially fine line. Britain will increasingly depend on its economic relationship with the United States after it leaves the European Union later this month. However, it could also be exposed if tensions arise between the US. UU. And the main European powers over Iran.
Trump's threat: Esper also contradicted President Trump's previous threat of attacking cultural sites in Iran, recognizing that doing so would be a war crime. (Our art critics said that would not only be illegal, but also barbaric).
Pedro Sánchez seems ready to form a new Spanish government
Pedro Sánchez, an interim socialist prime minister, was expected to be voted by the Parliament of Spain today, breaking months of political stalemate and allowing him to form the first coalition government since the country returned to democracy in the 1970s.
That coalition between the Socialists and United We, an extreme left party, would make Spain one of the few countries in Europe with a leftist government.
Sanchez "still needs to announce exactly which ministries we can celebrate," says Raphael Minder, our correspondent in Spain and Portugal. "But at least Spain should now have a functioning government that can present a new budget, etc., instead of the provisional administration it has had for almost a year."
Background: Mr. Sánchez's Socialist Party has won two national elections since April, but has not been able to obtain a parliamentary majority. Together, the Socialists and the United Podemas have only 155 of the 350 seats in Parliament.
Whats Next: The survival of the coalition may depend on Mr. Sánchez's ability to help end Spain’s protracted conflict over Catalonia, the restless region of the northeast that is governed by separatists. He has pledged to hold a new round of talks with them, which provoked criticism from right-wing politicians who say he is paving the way for the dissolution of Spain.
Looking to the future: Mr. Bolton's harmful testimony could place Mr. Trump at greater risk in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote would be required to remove him from office (Republicans control 53 of the 100 seats in the chamber). This is how political judgment works.
The wine industry prepares for tariffs
Sha deposed from Iran
When President Trump ordered an attack on Major General Qassim Suleimani of Iran from Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, it was not the first time the Sun State appeared in an American-Iranian drama.
In early 1979, the Iranian shah, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who had remained in power thanks in part to a coup led by the CIA in 1953, fled an internal uprising against his fierce government. To get help to move him to the United States, US officials turned to David Rockefeller, a banker who considered the deposed shah as a valued customer.
Iranian students retaliated days later for take the US embassy in Tehran and take 50 Americans hostage. The sha quickly left the United States, but the hostage crisis would last 444 days and placate relations between the United States and Iran for decades.
