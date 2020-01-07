Iran, Spain, Carlos Ghosn: his report on Tuesday

Follow our live updates here.

The calls for revenge came when millions of people took to the streets of Tehran to mourn the general, according to state media. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has told advisers that any reprisal must be directly, proportionally and openly carried out by Iran, a surprising exit for a leadership that typically attacks through regional power forces.

How, or even if Iran can retaliate against the United States, it is still a matter of speculation. But the crisis had already strained relations between the United States and its European allies, Britain, France and Germany, which were among the nations that reached a nuclear agreement now in danger with Iran in 2015.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is walking an especially fine line. Britain will increasingly depend on its economic relationship with the United States after it leaves the European Union later this month. However, it could also be exposed if tensions arise between the US. UU. And the main European powers over Iran.

Related: Amid rapid mobilization of US troops and widespread confusion over Iran’s Trump administration’s strategy, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said a letter about US forces preparing to leave Iraq was a draft that had been published by mistake.

Trump's threat: Esper also contradicted President Trump's previous threat of attacking cultural sites in Iran, recognizing that doing so would be a war crime. (Our art critics said that would not only be illegal, but also barbaric).