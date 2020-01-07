Iran fires rockets at US forces in Iraq: all the latest updates | Iran news

Iran has fired more than a dozen rockets at two Iraqi military bases that house US troops, the Pentagon confirmed.

The rockets fired at the base of Ain al-Assad and a base in Erbil are produced amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The attacks follow the death of the United States by Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week. Iran had promised a severe minority.

Here are all the latest updates as of Wednesday, January 1:

Iran threatens & # 39; more overwhelming responses & # 39; if a new American attack: state TV

Tehran has threatened "more overwhelming responses,quot; if the United States retaliates for Wednesday's rocket attack, Iranian state television said.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases that house US-led coalition personnel, the Pentagon confirmed.

"We are working on initial assessments of damage in the battle," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding that the attacked bases were at Ain al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.

Iran fires rockets at the Iraq base that houses US troops

Iran has fired more than a dozen rockets at the Iraqi military base in Ain al-Assad, which houses US troops, Iraqi sources told Al Jazeera.

"We have not had any reports of victims or damages," said Osama bin Javaid of Al Jazeera, reporting from Baghdad.

The rockets occur less than a week after the assassination in the United States of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran had promised severe reprisals.

