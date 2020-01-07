Internet baffled by the new wax figure of Madame Tussauds by Nicki Minaj: it's & # 39; disrespectful & # 39;

While the wax figure in the Berlin museum uses the exact outfit that the Young Money artist uses in her iconic music video & # 39; Anaconda & # 39 ;, looks little like her.

Nicki Minaj A new treatment has been done with wax figures, although his last treatment has left many people scratching their heads. They are not very happy when the Madame Tussauds branch in Berlin unveiled a new figure of the artist Young Money on Tuesday, January 7.

The figure is dressed in the exact outfit that Nicki wore in her iconic 2014 music video "Anaconda" and poses on all fours. However, the statue has little resemblance to the self-proclaimed black Barbie, since its face is much narrower and has a more elongated profile. This naturally angered many of his fans who quickly attacked and accused the museum of disrespecting Nicki.

Nicki Minaj's new wax figure was presented at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin.

"If I were @NICKIMINAJ, I would like them to take that wax figure as soon as possible," said one, while another admitted, "I can't stand Nicki … but that wax figure was disrespectful." Someone suggested that whoever created the wax figure "needs to be fired," while one individual commented: "I think the person who finally got the Beyonce wax figure should wear ALL black wax figures … he and he alone! is ridiculous. "

One person asked: "Who is responsible for this? My sister did not deserve this." On the other hand, another wrote: "They gave my girl Nicki's wax figure as a white woman." Someone else accused the museum: "I don't know how, but that wax figure of Nicki Minaj is absolutely racist." There were also people who joked that the statue is a wax figure of Sandra BullockNo Nicki Minaj. Even Queen Naija He couldn't help considering: "This is not Germany … this head is too long."

Nicki herself has not yet responded to this, nor Madame Tussauds. The museum has angered fans with a spotted wax figure before this. For example, in 2017, fans called Lady GagaThe wax figure in Lima, Peru, is an "alien cockroach."