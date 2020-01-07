Influencer Tee tries to flirt with Jason Derulo, he goes back

Instagram

Tee, a YouTube personality, recently reunited with Jason Derulo, so it was natural for her to share clips of her meeting on social networks. Apparently, he also tried to take this opportunity to flirt with the singer, although it was not as easy as it seemed.

In a video shared on her TikTok account, Tee could be seen taking a mirror video with Jason standing near her. Tee held Jason's hand, but the "Cats"The actor soon released his hand and asked the YouTuber:" Oh shit, is it a video?

Fans immediately noticed the movement and could not help feeling embarrassed secondhand. "She is really holding the outside of her hand … I am ashamed of her," said one user. Meanwhile, some others pointed out that Jason backed down the moment he realized that Tee was filming a video, and one of them said, "Oh, are we on video? He snatched his hand very fast."

"It was like nah, don't take my hand," said another. Another person mocked Tee, "She just wants it. Her hand wasn't interested in her touching his. The king denied it," as some also speculated that Jason backed off because he's gay. "Jason gurlll, come out, it's 2020 …" said one.

Jason is currently single. Before this, the singer of "Swalla" was in love Jordin Sparks for more than two years, before continuing with Daphne Joy after their breakup in 2014. However, their relationship did not last long, as the two ended after seven months together.

Last month, he talked about realizing that the relationship is not for him. "I learned that I really don't want to be in a relationship," he said in an interview at that time. "I don't think it's that moment of my life. I am so focused on my trade and my art, man, that there is very little time to give someone at this time in my life. I am very single. Super simple."