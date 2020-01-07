India will hang convicts of gang rape in New Delhi in 2012 on January 22 | India News

An Indian court set a date for the execution of four men convicted of the infamous group rape and murder of a university student in 2012.

New Delhi court judge Satish Kumar issued the death warrant Tuesday, ordering the four death row inmates to be executed on January 22 at 7:00 a.m.

Indian media said that Tihar prison in the capital, where the four are imprisoned, recently carried out a fictitious execution to test the gallows.

Arrest warrants were anticipated as the Supreme Court of India rejected one of the men’s final review pleas last month.

The convicts' lawyers said they will file a new appeal against their execution. AP Singh, who represents convict Akshay Singh, said he will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court within one or two days.

Originally, six people were accused of participating in the brutal attack aboard a city bus, but one was released after a brief detention as a minor, while another committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial.

Convicted men still have a remaining appeal, and can also request clemency from the Indian president.

Jyoti Singh's family, the victim, said they were satisfied with the ruling.

"This trial will restore women's faith in the judiciary," Jyoti's mother, Asha Devi, told reporters. "My daughter will finally get justice."

His father Badrinath Singh described it as a "good decision for the whole country."

"But our struggle will continue for many other daughters who are in a similar situation throughout India," he added.

Swati Maliwal, president of the Delhi Women's Commission, also applauded Tuesday's court announcement on Twitter.

"I greet your mother who has fought for so long," he tweeted. "It is a victory for all the brave people in this country. This is the time to punish all rapists in the country for a strong message to be sent."

December 2012 violation

Jyoti Singh, 23, was attacked in December 2012 when he was returning home after visiting the cinema with a friend.

His assailants took turns raping her and raping her with a metal rod while the bus was driving through the capital, before throwing it at her and the friend beaten in a ditch on the road.

Singh died of his injuries almost two weeks after the attack in Singapore, where he had been transferred to receive specialized treatment.

Tens of thousands of Indians took to the streets in protest, and the case led to an important review of the laws surrounding sexual assault.

He also generated an award-winning documentary and a Netflix series.

Revived debate about sexual violence

Scheduled executions occurred in the midst of a revived debate about sexual violence in India after several cases that made headlines in recent months.

A woman in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh was sprayed with gasoline and set on fire by five men, including two who were released on bail after they were accused of group rape, on their way to attend a hearing in their case. She died last month at a hospital in New Delhi.

In late November, the burned body of a 27-year-old veterinarian was found near the city of Hyderabad, in southern India.

Later, police fatally shot four men arrested on suspicion of raping and killing the woman after investigators took them to the scene of the crime.

Police killings praised people frustrated by the pace of the 2012 New Delhi case and the conviction of those who denounced it as extrajudicial.