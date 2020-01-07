India suffers the hottest recorded decade | India News

The last decade was the hottest recorded in India, as the national meteorological office described the impact of global warming as "unmistakable,quot; and the extreme weather that killed more than 1,500 people last year.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, is at the forefront of climate change, which suffers devastating floods, severe water shortages and high temperatures. The southern city of Chennai declared "zero day,quot; last year when the faucets dried up.

Temperatures between 2010 and 2019 were 0.36 degrees Celsius (0.65 degrees Fahrenheit) above the long-term average, the hottest decade since records began in 1901, the Department of Meteorology of India said Monday .

The extreme weather also killed more than 1,500 people last year, the seventh hottest, the IMD said.

They included 850 people killed by heavy rains and floods and another 350 in summer temperatures up to 51C (123.8F). Lighting and storms killed another 380 persons.

The five warmest years in the history of India fell in the last 10 years, with 2016 being the hottest.

Eleven of the 15 warmest years were also during the last 15 years, the IMD said.

The average for 2019 would have been higher if it weren't for the record cold in northern India in December.

Last year, eight cyclones were also formed in the northern Indian Ocean, below the record of 10 last reached in 1976, including five over the Arabian Sea, which is equivalent to the previous maximum of 1902, the IMD said.

"The impact of global warming in India is unmistakable," IMD chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra told the Times of India newspaper. "Last year it had extreme weather during all seasons."

The United Nations said in December that the last decade would become the hottest on the planet since records began. Each of the last four decades has been hotter than the last.