Important parts of Karan Johar's Takht will be shot in Europe



Karan Johar Takht's masterpiece, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar has attracted a lot of attention for his mega cast and because Karan will return to the director's chair after a break. . The latest reports suggest that KJo will take his direction based on the Mughal era to the interiors of Europe and are expected to film large parts of the film there.



As of now, the script has been blocked by the team and the long-awaited period drama will be released in March. Karan himself along with his team traveled to Jaisalmer for recognition recently. And now, he will go to Europe on January 18 for recognition and to finish the filming locations.



A source reported the newspaper: "Karan, together with the director of photography Mitesh Mirchandani, the artistic director awarded the Sabu Cyril National Prize and his assistant directors will be in the desert city for the next five days to thoroughly analyze the locations and plan the cinematography and establish designs ".



Later, Karan and his team will also visit Italy and France for another recognition. The source also revealed: "I had always planned to spend January in the final round of reconnaissance and will explore places similar to the Rajasthan landscape in European countries." Massive sets will be built everywhere, from Jaisalmer to Europe, for which a huge budget has been allocated. "