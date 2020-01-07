Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti seen together at an Australian concert

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti seem to return to normal after their brief separation, as the couple was seen together at a show in Australia.

According to TMZ, Iggy was seen watching Carti perform at the Waterfall Festival in Fremantle over the weekend, and was not listed on the bill as an artist.

