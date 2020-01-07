Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti seen together at an Australian concert

Rapper Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti seem to return to normal after their brief separation, as the couple was seen together at a show in Australia.

According to TMZ, Iggy was seen watching Carti perform at the Waterfall Festival in Fremantle over the weekend, and was not listed on the bill as an artist.

In 2019, the couple moved together. Months later, Iggy climbed into her social networks to proclaim that she was single … before stepping back in her statement almost immediately and apologizing for expressing her personal affairs.

"I need to apologize. It's not my character to get anything I do in my private life on the Internet for the world to comment," he published in his IG story. "I felt very upset and made an impulsive decision that I regretted immediately, but it was too late to undo it. The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I will always do it, more than you might know. That's all the world should ever need to listen and I'm sorry for doing something public that should always remain between him and me, whatever happens. "