If you see something today, let it be the wax figure of Nicki Minaj

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Nicki MinajThe wax figure is a jet setter.
Five years after a rapper's 10-time Grammy nominated wax made his Las Vegas debut in 2015, another is making headlines. On Tuesday, a wax figure of the star was presented at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The figure, which features Minaj on all fours of her 2014 music video for "Anaconda," seems to be an exact replica of Madame Tussauds's in Sin City. However, it is not clear if it is a duplicate or the original. At that time, Minaj became the first rapper to be represented with a wax figure in the museum.
Naturally, the Internet has already noticed the wax figure in Germany and many criticize its interpretation of the star. "Who TF is THAT? Because it's not #NickiMinaj," said a tweet. "Who was the model for this? Surely not Nicki the rapper," said another. Fortunately, at the time of the first wax figure in 2015, Minaj talked about the creation and wrote on Instagram: "I love it and I can't wait to see it."
In a strange twist, the German television personality Evelyn Burdecki He became awkwardly practical with the figure while posing for photos at the Berlin presentation on Tuesday.
In 2015, Madame Tussauds announced that they were "taking immediate action,quot; to redesign the set around Minaj's wax figure in Las Vegas to prevent visitors from taking obscene photos with him, which had become a recurring problem.
Judging by the photos of the last presentation in Germany, it seems that a "Do not touch,quot; sign would be useful in Berlin.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202007 / rs_1024x759-200107120753-1024.nicki-minaj-wax-figure.ct.010720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061422″ alt=”Wax figure of Nicki Minaj, Madame Tussauds”/>
Tristar Media / Getty Images
Hi nicki
The wax figure of Nicki Minaj was presented at Madame Tussauds Berlin on Tuesday.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202007 / rs_1024x759-200107120939-1024.nicki-minaj-wax-figure-3.ct.010720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061427″ alt=”Wax figure of Nicki Minaj, Evelyn Burdecki, Madame Tussauds”/>
Tristar Media / Getty Images
Say cheese
German television personality Evelyn Burdecki posed with the figure in the debut.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202007 / rs_634x1024-200107120829-634.nicki-minaj-wax-figure.ct.010720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061424″ alt=”Wax figure of Nicki Minaj, Evelyn Burdecki, Madame Tussauds”/>
Tristar Media / Getty Images
Playing footsie
Burdecki posed with his hands on the feet of the wax figure.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202007 / rs_1024x759-200107120700-1024.nicki-minaj-wax-figure-4.ct.010720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061420″ alt=”Wax figure of Nicki Minaj, Evelyn Burdecki, Madame Tussauds”/>
Tristar Media / Getty Images
A hairy situation
In an instant, Burdecki made a pose with the ponytail of the wax figure.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202007 / rs_1024x759-200107120906-1024.nicki-minaj-wax-figure-2.ct.010720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061426″ alt=”Wax figure of Nicki Minaj, Evelyn Burdecki, Madame Tussauds”/>
Tristar Media / Getty Images
Do not touch
Burdecki posed for the cameras as he jokingly played the butt of the wax figure.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202007 / rs_634x1024-200107121028-1024.nicki-minaj-wax-figure-5.ct.010720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1061428″ alt=”Wax figure of Nicki Minaj, Evelyn Burdecki, Madame Tussauds”/>
Tristar Media / Getty Images
Hands off
Burdecki became awkwardly practical with the wax figure of Minaj.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.