If you see something today, let it be the wax figure of Nicki Minaj

Nicki MinajThe wax figure is a jet setter.

Five years after a rapper's 10-time Grammy nominated wax made his Las Vegas debut in 2015, another is making headlines. On Tuesday, a wax figure of the star was presented at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The figure, which features Minaj on all fours of her 2014 music video for "Anaconda," seems to be an exact replica of Madame Tussauds's in Sin City. However, it is not clear if it is a duplicate or the original. At that time, Minaj became the first rapper to be represented with a wax figure in the museum.

Naturally, the Internet has already noticed the wax figure in Germany and many criticize its interpretation of the star. "Who TF is THAT? Because it's not #NickiMinaj," said a tweet. "Who was the model for this? Surely not Nicki the rapper," said another. Fortunately, at the time of the first wax figure in 2015, Minaj talked about the creation and wrote on Instagram: "I love it and I can't wait to see it."

In a strange twist, the German television personality Evelyn Burdecki He became awkwardly practical with the figure while posing for photos at the Berlin presentation on Tuesday.