Human rights groups call for federal investigation into Mississippi prisons | News

Proponents of prisoners in the United States are asking for a federal investigation into the besieged Mississippi state prison system for possible civil rights violations, saying that a recent wave of violence highlights deliberate violations of the inmate's constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishments.

Advocacy groups and media reports have detailed alleged abuses, including inhuman conditions, facilities with little staff and negligence that have allowed gang violence to flourish in Mississippi prisons for years, but the most recent incidents, which include widespread disturbances and five deaths in three facilities in 10 days, have again put the state's prison system under the spotlight.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi and the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP), as well as other rights groups, sent a letter on Tuesday requesting investigation to the United States Department of Justice.

The letter warns that "it is not an exaggeration to say that more lives will be lost in the absence of immediate intervention."

"The Mississippi prison system is in a state of acute and undeniable crisis, with five deaths in the last 10 days and a history of deaths and preventable injuries dating back years," says the 18-page complaint. "Mississippi has recognized the danger posed by staff shortages and terrible conditions, but has repeatedly failed to take appropriate measures."

The letter was also signed by the US representative Bennie Thompson, the only Democrat in the Mississippi Congress.

Mississippi prison officials, who were forced to call state police and a special team of Tennessee prison guards to help regain control during the most recent wave of violence, have said four of the five deaths are related to gang fighting.

The letter accuses outgoing governor Phil Bryant and incoming governor Reeves of "trying to blame,quot; the prisoners by focusing on gangs instead of accepting that officials are to blame for the violence.

Bryant said Monday that he would welcome a federal investigation into prisons, but said federal officials should also investigate criminals and gangs in the capital city of the state of Jackson, where the crimes are facing, and throughout the state.

Renewed care in Mississippi prisons.

The most recent riots and deaths have focused attention on a prison system that, according to its own records, occupies only half of its guard posts.

A series of investigations carried out by Pro Publica and the Mississippi Research Reports Center published last year found that a 2014 sentence reform law aimed at reducing the prison population in the state had done little to solve the problems of lack of funds and negligence.

Prison leaders are currently seeking tens of millions in additional funds to hire another 800 guards, but lawmakers have recommended a cut in operating funds for the three prisons operated by the state, according to the news agency The Associated Press.

Lawmakers also recommended spending the same amount as last year on three private prisons and 15 county-run facilities that have state prisoners.

Prison officials also seek money to renovate a block of decrepit maximum security cells at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman that was closed in 2010 as part of an agreement after the United States Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ) sued the prison system, according to Clarion. -Ledger.

In response to the latest violence, prison officials reopened that unit, the newspaper reported, prompting further accusations of inhuman conditions.

The photos and videos published on social networks are intended to show mold on the walls, pipes that do not work and stagnant water on the floors, the newspaper reported. Apparently, another photo shows six inmates sleeping in a small cell with a single bed, five on the floor.

The letter that will be delivered to the Department of Justice on Tuesday cites the increasing number of deaths in state prisons in recent years, from an average of 51 deaths a year from 2001 to 2014 to 85 deaths in fiscal 2018 and 80 deaths The next fiscal year. Those numbers include all, not just violent, deaths in custody.

The most recent violence is "directly related to the lack of personnel,quot; and that funding has decreased, according to the letter.

"The state has functionally deprived itself of its correctional system, with deadly consequences for people living and working within that system," says the letter.

Alabama as an example

The Justice Department had previously censured Alabama for lack of "atrocious,quot; and "dangerous,quot; personnel at a time when Alabama had more prison guards per prisoner than Mississippi, the letter said. A three-year federal investigation of Alabama prisons concluded in April with a federal conviction report and the threat of a federal lawsuit.

The low number of personnel in Mississippi prisons makes it impossible for the guards to manage it, the letter continues, noting that gang control and violence between prisoners "is the predictable and avoidable result of the abdication of facility control ".

In affidavits to the SPLC, inmates in The Mississippi South Correctional Institution in Leakesville said gangs assign inmates to cells and beds, control access to telephones, determine where and when people can eat and shower, to people who break written rules by gangs and even conduct their own searches for gangs to locate stolen smuggling, the letter said.

The letter also states that prolonged blockages can violate the constitutional rights of inmates by leaving them "in conditions that amount to solitary confinement without access to basic privileges that include recreation, showers and visits." The prison in Leakesville was closed for almost all of 2019, citing a "serious shortage of correctional officers," and corrections commissioner Pelicia Hall said in a January 2019 statement that "we are operating in a pressure cooker-like situation in this moment,quot;.