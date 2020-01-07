Princess Beatriz He is preparing to get married.
The 31-year-old real will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year. An exact date has not yet been revealed.
In fact, Buckingham Palace has not shared any important details about the couple's big day since announcing the engagement in September. While a source told E! The news that the wedding "has not been postponed," the source said, "some of the plans are under review."
"A date was set for spring 2020," the source shared, "family and friends were informed."
The source said there is "a possible scenario,quot; of the wedding that will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place Eugenics princess Piss Jack brooksbank Y Prince Harry Piss Meghan markle. But will fans be able to watch the royal wedding on television? According to the source, nuptials can be celebrated "in a totally private way without access to the public or the media." The Daily Mail He also reported that both the BBC and ITV confirmed that they will not broadcast the wedding.
However, St. George's Chapel may not be the only place for consideration.
"Another possible backup location for Beatrice's (wedding) has apparently also been assigned," the source said.
Princess Eugenie / Buckingham Palace through Getty Images
But will these crucial details be finalized soon?
The source told E! News Queen Elizabeth II is "waiting to close the plans until after Christmas, when the royal family can assess the mood of the public Prince andrew"after his public appearance in the service of Christmas day.
Prince Andrew, who is the father of Princess Beatrice, retired from his royal duties in November after pointing out the "circumstances,quot; related to his "previous association with Jeffrey Epstein"It became an,quot; important interruption "for his family's work.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.