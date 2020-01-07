Princess Beatriz He is preparing to get married.

The 31-year-old real will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year. An exact date has not yet been revealed.

In fact, Buckingham Palace has not shared any important details about the couple's big day since announcing the engagement in September. While a source told E! The news that the wedding "has not been postponed," the source said, "some of the plans are under review."

"A date was set for spring 2020," the source shared, "family and friends were informed."

The source said there is "a possible scenario,quot; of the wedding that will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place Eugenics princess Piss Jack brooksbank Y Prince Harry Piss Meghan markle. But will fans be able to watch the royal wedding on television? According to the source, nuptials can be celebrated "in a totally private way without access to the public or the media." The Daily Mail He also reported that both the BBC and ITV confirmed that they will not broadcast the wedding.