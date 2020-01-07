How MLB should punish teams and players who steal signs

Even while reading the latest well-informed news from The Athletic about the theft of posters in baseball, this time from three anonymous sources of the 2018 Red Sox, I couldn't help thinking about the parallels between this current baseball shame and an MLB fought for decades: steroid / PED scandals.

The story even mentions the connection because, basically, the problem is the same: the cheats are ahead of MLB, and MLB is frantically trying, often failing, to catch up. And the reasons for cheating are essentially the same: the idea is that everyone else is doing it (taking PED / signs of theft), and those who are not are at a clear competitive disadvantage.

So what lessons can MLB learn from PED problems? Many, of course, but let's start with the most important: punishments must be important and legitimate deterrents.

Robinson Cano, a second baseman to Cooperstown who had an impeccable reputation and was well liked throughout the sport, tested positive for a diuretic that can be used as a masking agent and was suspended without pay for 80 games in 2018, which It cost almost $ 12 million. That is a significant and legitimate deterrent, friends.

And it is not the only way MLB finally seems to fight control of the PED situation. The tests are more thorough. The chances of a player being caught are significantly greater than 10 or 20 years ago. And the players know that if they catch them, the price to pay is high.

If you have followed me in the past, this possible solution may sound familiar. It is not the first time I stand in a soap box and preach power using punishment as deterrence. I have said the same for players who are punished for incidents of domestic violence. I have said the same for pitchers who intentionally throw fast balls at the batters' heads. And although the links from years ago seem to have disappeared, I wrote the same about PED suspensions.

To have a real impact, punishment has to do with prevention, not just with punishment for the sake of punishment.

One quotation that stood out from the history of The Athletic was this, about teams that use technology to steal signals due to the idea, precisely, surely, that everyone else was doing it.

"Often, it takes a player to appear and be like,quot; you, morons, aren't you doing this? "Said an American League executive.

It is quite clear that the moral angle: "We are not stealing signs because it goes against the rules,quot;, it is not working in today's game, not with so much at stake. Then, when a player arrives at his new team and wonders why he is not using technology to steal signs, MLB must ensure that the answer is as follows: "It simply is not worth the potential punishment."

It will be interesting to see how MLB punishes the Astros. After the Red Sox and Yankees were fined for incidents in 2017, Commissioner Rob Manfred warned that future punishments would increase significantly for any team that steals posters with the use of technology.

The same warning must be attached to the punishment of the Astros. It took MLB too long to increase suspensions for PED users, largely because it was a complicated process involving MLBPA. There are no such restrictions here.

Here are some thoughts for possible punishments:

Loss of draft picks

Barbed project, plural. First round, plural. There are few things that customer service offices value more in the current climate than draft selections. Take them for several years.

Do you really want to make it hurt? Identify a traditional primary opponent for each team and give those draft picks to that opponent. Imagine if the Red Sox, using this recent example, if MLB determines that there was a trap, had to give their next first-round selections 2021, 2022 and 2023 to the Yankees. Yikes

Or imagine if, as part of the Astros' punishment, the Rangers were allowed to claim any player in the Houston system who is not on the 25-major league player list. Or imagine if all AL West teams were allowed to choose a player who is not on the list of 40 Houston players.

I'm kidding about the rivals. Mainly. A little But, you know, it could work.

Fines

Massive, huge fines. Millions and millions of dollars. Don't be afraid to fine a team with $ 25 million. But don't give the money back to baseball. MLB owners have a lot of money. You could also put money to good use. Many charities that do meaningful work could use an infusion of cash. Spread it everywhere.

Banishings

MLB does not focus on punishing players in the case of the Astros. The focus is on the reception staff and the field (managers / coaches), and that's fine for now. However, it is not enough for a guy to be fired from the main office, because that only means that they are suddenly a free agent. They must be expelled from baseball, starting with a year and building from there, depending on their determined participation.

Remember when Chris Correa, the former Cardinals exploration director, was expelled for life for hacking the Astros exploration database? That is a deterrent.

However, as of 2020, players must also be fair. Responsibility cannot fall solely on reception staff and managers / trainers. Start player suspensions in 80 games, without payment, and go from there.

Playoff bans

I will stop before this.

There is a thin line between punishing a team / main office and punishing a fan base, and declaring that a team is not eligible for the postseason takes away October's hope for a whole season. I hate that punishment in college sports, in large part because punishments are often dictated years later and impact players who were not even close when the infractions occurred, and I also hate the idea of ​​punishing the bases of professional fans of that way.

The same for the idea of ​​vacant titles (division titles, league championships, World Series titles). Flags fly forever. The Finished Four Finals are stupid, and changing the win / loss record in a coach's career is also silly.

Punishments have to be about prevention, not punish for punishment. Removing things from the official record book does not mean that they did not happen.