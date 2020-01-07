How Jeopardy became a television event in 2020

Answer: This television program, broadcast in its current incarnation of daily syndication for 35 years after its premiere in 1964, has won a record of 33 Daytime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and, in recent months, was revealed as one of the programs that Peak TV should watch.

Question: what is it? Danger?

Well, maybe we leave the smart track by writing to Alex TrebekClue Crew official, but you understand the essence. And maybe you heard your friend obsessed with television, your adorable nerdy coworker, or your mother talking incessantly about Jeopardy in the last year and thought, "When the hell did this game show become so popular? And why what ? "

And if that made you scratch your head, then, when ABC announced that they would take everything to prime time for the first time in 30 years for a special tournament that the network has called DANGER! The best of all time, bringing together the three highest money winners of the game in the history of their stories:Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter Y James Holzhauer—To compete in a series of matches, the first of which will be broadcast on Tuesday, January 7, with the first at three taking home $ 1,000, he really must have been asking what exactly was going on.

Well, let us assume the role of your obsessed with television and adorably nerdy who and spell it for you.