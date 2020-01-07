How Jeopardy became a television event in 2020

A B C
Answer: This television program, broadcast in its current incarnation of daily syndication for 35 years after its premiere in 1964, has won a record of 33 Daytime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and, in recent months, was revealed as one of the programs that Peak TV should watch.
Question: what is it? Danger?
Well, maybe we leave the smart track by writing to Alex TrebekClue Crew official, but you understand the essence. And maybe you heard your friend obsessed with television, your adorable nerdy coworker, or your mother talking incessantly about Jeopardy in the last year and thought, "When the hell did this game show become so popular? And why what ? "
And if that made you scratch your head, then, when ABC announced that they would take everything to prime time for the first time in 30 years for a special tournament that the network has called DANGER! The best of all time, bringing together the three highest money winners of the game in the history of their stories:Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter Y James Holzhauer—To compete in a series of matches, the first of which will be broadcast on Tuesday, January 7, with the first at three taking home $ 1,000, he really must have been asking what exactly was going on.
Well, let us assume the role of your obsessed with television and adorably nerdy who and spell it for you.
Like those of us that we know we can tell you, in this sea of TV TV peak of "prestige,quot; uneven, meandering and often dramatically inert, there is often nothing more exciting, fascinating and completely satisfying than the 22 minutes a week that Danger offers. With the firm hand of the unconditional host Trebeck as a guide, each episode tells fans a complete story: a champion faces two challengers in a brain battle. It seems simple enough, but each episode comes with countless potential results. Will the challengers live up to tobacco or wither under bright lights? Will the champion give in under pressure to keep his winning streak alive or perhaps just push his brain beyond its breaking point?
Do you want unique characters? Well, each episode has no less than three of the probably smartest (and, say, more peculiar) People with whom you had crossed, hoping not to vomit while sharing their interesting factoid during the segment "meet you,quot; after the first break of the program, keeping the trigger finger faster during the game.
Do you want serialized stories? Just wait until one of those champions is on a winning streak that takes several weeks, in the plural. With each new game they win, the victories become much harder and the eventual defeat is much more devastating. We are I could never.
It was during one of those streaks, one of the greatest of all time of the program, if we are honest, that the country began to wake up again to the undeniable charms of Danger thanks to Holzhauer, who more than won his place in the impending primetime tournament thanks to his revolutionary game. In the course of 33 amazing games that began airing on April 4 last year and continued until June 3, the champion challenged every troop of the common Jeopardy game, modernizing the show at a dizzying pace. Where most of the players started the categories with the lowest scoring tracks (and, therefore, the easiest), it went straight to those who obtained the best income to accumulate a high score quickly when they started looking for Daily Doubles As if it were sport.
A sports player by profession, often bet aggressively, betting large sums if not all of his cash accumulated until that moment. And even more wild, there was very little the man didn't know. Seeing him play was like seeing a virtuoso at work. Paraphrasing a classic Billy Madison There is a phrase that we never, never thought we would write; if being a trivia wonk was once great, it was Miles Davis.
In his 33rd game, he had won more than $ 2 million and had long since broken the record for a single game's winnings. When challenger Emma Boettcher They finally killed Goliath, 14.5 million people were watching. Find us another linear television program that includes such qualifications! Well wait.
In November, Holzhauer had the opportunity to face Boettcher once again during the Champions Tournament of the season, as they both advanced easily to the final against a third competitor who didn't even have to have been there. And in the end, he took revenge and took home the $ 250,000 prize.
A week later, ABC announced the primetime tournament. Coincidence? We think not.
Of course, there is another reason more bleak than Danger He has seen a surge in public awareness. And that is the announcement Trebeck made in March that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Suddenly, knowing what kind of probabilities a diagnosis of this kind would carry, it seemed that the man we had always assumed would man the ship lived on borrowed time.
Since then, we have observed with the hope of obtaining progress reports on his health, we have drowned with him while the contestants express their support and, in general, we have marveled at the determined determination not to miss a program while undergoing treatment in the fight. for his life
Between the revolutionary and flashy game and the inspiring story of Trebek, last year he has taken a game that was once discarded as robotic and boring and revealed that it is perhaps the most human thing that develops on the small screen on a given night. And because of that, we simply can't look the other way.
DANGER! The best of all time opens on Tuesday, January 7, and subsequent deliveries will be issued on Wednesday, January 8 and Thursday, January 9 (and, if necessary, on Friday, January 10, Tuesday, January 14, Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday 16 January)), all at 8 pm on ABC