How Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy differs from her very easy first

Jenna DewanThe second pregnancy is a completely new world.
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show, the Flirting Dancing The host revealed the differences between her first and second pregnancy. (She shares a 6 year old daughter Everly with ex husband Channing Tatumand expects her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.)
As a result, the Increase Alum is experiencing similar things during this pregnancy as last time, but with a twist. As Dewan told the host Kelly Clarkson, "The first pregnancy was really easy. Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time, also really great, but everything is happening faster."
As the star (whose expiration date is March) continued, "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. This time I had more nausea. It's a little different."
Clarkson has a theory of why that could be. As the singer said, "Maybe that means the opposite sex is happening."
Dewan, who has not yet revealed the sex of her and Kazee's son (the actor refers to the little girl as "Baby Kazee,quot; in her Instagram posts), remained shy in her response. "I know, I know," he said. "We will find out!"
Two completely new experiences Soundtrack However, the actress is having certain cravings for food and dreams of pregnancy.
Like Clarkson (who shares a 5-year-old daughter) River and a 3 year old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock) asked: "Have you ever had any of the weird things, like cravings or strange dreams?"
It turns out that their food cravings made a total of 180 this time. As the 39-year-old star revealed, "with Evie, I was super healthy. I was really fine. I wanted grapefruit, which was, thanks, Evie. Not this time. This time, I want junk food." I want everything wrong. It was immediate. I thought: "Where are the fries? Where is the Taco Bell?" I needed junk food. "
As Clarkson joked: "I can shoot with this guy, it's fine."
As for pregnancy dreams, Dewan revealed that this baby dreams of … sports.
"I really miss this pregnancy," he admitted. "The other night I dreamed that I was playing hockey with all these hockey players, and suddenly we became balloons and began to float. And the problem was that we couldn't keep our skates on the ice." I woke up and thought, & # 39; What was that? & # 39; Do I need to feel punished?
"That's another thing," he added later. "I'm pregnant with dreams, which is really strange."
Dewan is a lot of things: dancer, actress, TV presenter, author, mother, but she is not a hockey player. While kidding, "I just looked, & # 39; that was so strange. Why am I dreaming of hockey sometime? & # 39;"
Maybe she and Kazee's little one will be the next big star of the NHL?
