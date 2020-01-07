How Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy differs from her very easy first

Jenna DewanThe second pregnancy is a completely new world.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show, the Flirting Dancing The host revealed the differences between her first and second pregnancy. (She shares a 6 year old daughter Everly with ex husband Channing Tatumand expects her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.)

As a result, the Increase Alum is experiencing similar things during this pregnancy as last time, but with a twist. As Dewan told the host Kelly Clarkson, "The first pregnancy was really easy. Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time, also really great, but everything is happening faster."

As the star (whose expiration date is March) continued, "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. This time I had more nausea. It's a little different."

Clarkson has a theory of why that could be. As the singer said, "Maybe that means the opposite sex is happening."

Dewan, who has not yet revealed the sex of her and Kazee's son (the actor refers to the little girl as "Baby Kazee,quot; in her Instagram posts), remained shy in her response. "I know, I know," he said. "We will find out!"