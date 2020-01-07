How is the external intervention shaping the future of Libya? The | Middle East

The renegade military commander of Libya, Khalifa Haftar, continues his efforts to capture the capital, Tripoli.

The city is in the west, where the government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, recognized by the UN.

Haftar has the support of a rival government in the east.

Libya has been divided since Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

It has been more than eight months since Haftar launched his offensive against Tripoli and his forces have reached the center of Sirte 450 km (280 miles) away.

The strategically important city is located near the so-called oil crescent of Libya, where several key export terminals are located.

The advance in Tripoli comes when Turkey has begun to deploy troops to support the western government, which also supports Qatar, Italy and most of the western countries.

Haftar receives help from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France, and Russian private security forces also fight alongside him.

In this episode, we discuss the consequences of external intervention in Libya, devastated by war.

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Youcef Bouandel – Professor of political science and international relations at the University of Qatar

Naim Ghariani – Member of the House of Representatives based in Tripoli and former Minister of Higher Education in the first transitional government of Libya from 2011 to 2012.

Claudia Gazzini – Senior Analyst of Libya at International Crisis Group

Source: Al Jazeera News