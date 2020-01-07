How Chris and Joy from Hot & Heavy deal with constant judgment

"We have many looks in public,quot; Hot and heavy star Chris says in an exclusive preview of the new TLC series. "I don't think many couples deal with a constant trial."

Chris has been in a relationship with Joy for the past three years, and things are moving well. He is ready to take the relationship to the next level, but according to TLC, his family and friends have serious concerns that Joy will not be able to follow Chris's adventurous lifestyle due to his weight. The couple is just one of the three featured in the new TLC Hot & Heavy series, a program about men who love plus-size women. The documentary series follows three couples who are under almost constant scrutiny by the women they love.

"The real world can definitely be difficult," says Joy. That is why they surround themselves with like-minded people.