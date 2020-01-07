How Chris and Joy from Hot & Heavy deal with constant judgment

"We have many looks in public,quot; Hot and heavy star Chris says in an exclusive preview of the new TLC series. "I don't think many couples deal with a constant trial."
Chris has been in a relationship with Joy for the past three years, and things are moving well. He is ready to take the relationship to the next level, but according to TLC, his family and friends have serious concerns that Joy will not be able to follow Chris's adventurous lifestyle due to his weight. The couple is just one of the three featured in the new TLC Hot & Heavy series, a program about men who love plus-size women. The documentary series follows three couples who are under almost constant scrutiny by the women they love.
"The real world can definitely be difficult," says Joy. That is why they surround themselves with like-minded people.
"I would say that I feel more accepted as a couple when we are surrounded by couples who are like us. They share your struggles; they share your joys," Joy adds in advance.
"It feels good to be a normal couple in the world," says Chris.
"It's a place to be normal," Joy adds in the exclusive look above.
In the preview, Joy and Chris are dating their friends, including other plus size women.
"Personally, and many other bigger people I know are really survivors. People who have really gone through some of the worst things they can imagine, and found comfort in the food, do you know what I mean? I feel like there are many things worse in which you can find comfort, as some people find drugs and find all kinds of things. Other people find a hamburger, "says Joy in advance.
Hot and heavy opens on Tuesday, January 7. At 10 pm. in TLC.