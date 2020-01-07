Harvey Weinstein receives jail warning for repeated use of cell phone in court

%MINIFYHTML2466649d6429ae2e3474b04ac231e15d9% %MINIFYHTML2466649d6429ae2e3474b04ac231e15d10%

WENN / Dave Bedrosian

Upon returning to the Manhattan Supreme Court to begin the selection of the jury, the dishonored producer is punished by Judge James Burke after being seen using his mobile phone.

Up News Info –

A New York judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday (January 7) after mocking the court's rules of using his cell phone during his rape and sexual assault trial.

The dishonored movie mogul faces five criminal charges related to separate incidents with two different women in 2006 and 2013, and his trial will begin on Monday, January 6.

He returned to the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to begin the selection of the jury, but quickly fell short of Judge James Burke when he was seen using his mobile phone in the gallery of the courtroom, before taking a seat at the defense table with his legal team.



"Mr. Weinstein, I cannot implore you more than not to answer the following question, that means do not say anything. Is this really how you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life sending text messages and violating a court order? "Burke asked.

The producer, who had previously been punished by the judge for the same problem, responded by lowering his head in silence, reports the New York Post.

The confrontation in court took place shortly after Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, appealed to Burke to grant a delay in the case, insisting that a "cooling period" was necessary for a trial right after the presentation of four new charges of sexual crimes against his client in Los Angeles on Monday.

To prove his point, he produced copies of the New York Daily News, the New York Post and The New York Times, which included extensive coverage on the front page of the Los Angeles case, and argued: "It is the conversation of the city at this time. ". "I don't think, using common sense, it is possible today or this week for us to choose a fair and impartial jury."

However, Burke dismissed his request, stating: "The jury knows and will know and will be instructed and will probably be instructed that being arrested or charged with a crime makes no sense in itself. Anyone can be sued in this country, (or) arrested for a crime. "

Aidala was also denied the opportunity to ask potential jurors if they were aware of the new charges of L.A.

The producer of "Shakespeare in Love", 67, pleaded not guilty to the charges in New York.

He has faced claims of sexual misconduct and rape of dozens of women since he was exposed as an alleged sexual predator in 2017, but for a long time he has denied acting wrong, insisting that all his intimate encounters were consensual.