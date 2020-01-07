Harvey Weinstein faces 4 more charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles!

Harvey Weinstein may have felt confident before his trial in New York this week, but the dishonored Hollywood executive now faces four more charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new charges stem from accusations filed by two women who say Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013, district attorney Jackie Lacey told reporters.

