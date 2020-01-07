Harvey Weinstein faces 4 more charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles!

Harvey Weinstein may have felt confident before his trial in New York this week, but the dishonored Hollywood executive now faces four more charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new charges stem from accusations filed by two women who say Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013, district attorney Jackie Lacey told reporters.

Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles with forced rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by the use of force and sexual assault by restriction.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit crimes against them," Lacey said in a statement. "I want to congratulate the victims who came forward and bravely told what happened to them."

Weinstein has denied all charges against him in New York, but has not yet responded to the accusations in California.