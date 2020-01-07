Harvey Weinstein almost jailed by a judge for using two cell phones in the courtroom

Harvey Weinstein was in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday during the first day of his trial for rape and sexual abuse. And, the dishonored Hollywood producer was almost jailed by Manhattan Supreme Court judge James Burke because he was using two cell phones in court. Weinstein was sitting in the gallery, waiting to move to the defense table, when Judge Burke called him.

"Sir. Weinstein, I cannot implore you more than not to answer the following question, that means I say nothing," Burke told Weinstein. “Is that really how you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, sending text messages and violating a court order?

A New York judge threatened to take Harvey Weinstein to jail on Tuesday, the second day of the rape trial against the producer, after he was caught using 2 cell phones in the courtroom despite previous warnings to keep the devices https://t.co / oCRlYACf9L – The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2020

According to Page sixThis is not the first time that Judge Burke has rebuked Weinstein for using his devices in court. After the judge made it clear that he needed to keep the phones, Weinstein did not answer. Instead, he bowed his head while his defense team begged the judge.

During the process, Deputy District Attorney Joan Illuzi-Orbon requested Weinstein's return due to the new charges brought against him in Los Angeles. However, the judge rejected his request.

Weinstein is in court for the selection of the jury in his case, but his lawyer Arthur Aidala argued that the headlines about the new charges in California that were announced on Monday have contaminated the group of jurors.

Harvey Weinstein test case: Live updates https://t.co/AH5gmmbsOm – Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) January 7, 2020

Aidala said the jury room had copies of newspapers with headlines about the charges and Weinstein's image of them. He even raised a copy of The New York Post to show the judge that Weinstein was on the front page.

His chief defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, argued that the timing of the new charges outside of California was not an accident.

"The prosecutor (in Los Angeles) stated that it was a coincidence, and I think if anyone believes that, I would like to sell him the Brooklyn Bridge," Rotunno said.

He added that the announcement of the new charges in California against Harvey Weinstein at the same time that he began his trial in New York was made to "reinforce what the prosecutor was trying to do here,quot; and at the same time make Weinstein's life "much more difficult,quot; .

The jury selection is scheduled to continue all day Tuesday after starting at 9 a.m. Judge Burke rejected a request to delay the selection of the jury. If convicted, Weinstein will probably spend the rest of his life in prison.



