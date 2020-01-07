Hannah Brown gives Alan Bersten a shout after Peter Weber's meeting

After the fans saw Hannah brown meet with Peter Weber the premiere of the monday night season of The Bachelor, the Alabama native took Twitter to reflect on the emotional experience.
"So that was not an explosion at all," the former Bachelorette tweeted. "It was really the hardest day, a day I didn't expect to relive. But thanks to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight."
Then he nodded. Dancing with the stars companion Alan Bersten and I remembered having to learn a complete routine after filming with Weber.
"I also thank @ Dance10Alan for teaching me a rumba after this," the champion continued. "That we survived that week was really a victory."
As fans will remember, Weber was one of Brown's final three suitors. However, she ended up choosing Tyler cameron Y Jed Wyatt like his last two men and finally accepted a proposal from Wyatt. Although, he later canceled his engagement.
Then, many of Weber's main ladies were surprised to see Brown get out of the limo on Monday night's episode. The spectators saw Brown return the pilot wings Weber had given him as a sign of his affection last season. He then returned later in the episode to help plan a group date, during which he told the women about his night with Weber at the windmill. However, things changed quickly after Weber saw Brown crying in a back room.
"I'm very happy for you, but it's a lot," he confessed.
Since they talked about the day Brown sent Weber home until he realized how Weber felt when Brown invited Cameron for a drink, they both covered a lot of ground. At one point, Brown admitted that he questions what he should have done. Near the end of the episode, fans saw Weber ask Brown what she would say if he asked her to be part of the Single Mansion.
"I mean, maybe," she replied. "Oh my God. I mean, there is a lot. I don't know."
In a separate individual interview, Weber confessed that he felt torn.
"I can't help how my heart feels," he said. "I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her. And I just want to kiss her and … as if all this had worked. And it didn't, and I know I didn't. And I just feel like a jerk because I have a amazing group of girls here who hope to meet someone who is really ready to have this job for them too, and I don't know. "
During the social media session Monday night, Brown admitted that it was not easy to watch the episode.
"I just want to hide under the windmill right now," he tweeted in a moment.
However, he received some support from his fellow Bachelor Nation members.
"I love @hannahbrown,quot; Becca Tilley He wrote in part of his post. "I want her to be single again."
It seems that fans will just have to tune in to see how Weber's journey ends to find love.
The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.