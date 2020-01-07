Hannah Brown gives Alan Bersten a shout after Peter Weber's meeting

After the fans saw Hannah brown meet with Peter Weber the premiere of the monday night season of The Bachelor, the Alabama native took Twitter to reflect on the emotional experience.

"So that was not an explosion at all," the former Bachelorette tweeted. "It was really the hardest day, a day I didn't expect to relive. But thanks to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight."

Then he nodded. Dancing with the stars companion Alan Bersten and I remembered having to learn a complete routine after filming with Weber.

"I also thank @ Dance10Alan for teaching me a rumba after this," the champion continued. "That we survived that week was really a victory."

As fans will remember, Weber was one of Brown's final three suitors. However, she ended up choosing Tyler cameron Y Jed Wyatt like his last two men and finally accepted a proposal from Wyatt. Although, he later canceled his engagement.