Gwyneth Paltrow's sex life is over after moving with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow He has always danced to the rhythm of his own drum, especially when it comes to relationships in his life. The actress opened to Harper's bazaar for its February issue and we talk about everything related to life, career and family. Including, her decision to finally live under one roof with her husband Brad Falchuck.
The couple got married more than a year ago, and Gwyneth has been very open about his decision not to rush to live together, and why it worked for them. She said the sunday times Brad sleeps in his own house when his sons Brody and Isabella come, and then spends four nights a week with Gwyneth.
"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and that we shouldn't change anything," he explained about his housing arrangement. However, according to their new interview, they finally made the decision to merge their lives, and that might not be the best option according to her.
"So our sex life is over," he joked with the magazine. "I thought it was really interesting how resonant it was for people. One of my best friends said:" That is my dream. Never move. "I think it certainly helps to preserve the mystery and also to preserve the idea that this person has his own life. So this is something I'm trying to keep conscious now while we merge."
Gwyneth has always led the group when it comes to new and unconditional ways of making romance work. She made headlines after her divorce with the Coldplay leader Chris Martin when she called it "conscious decoupling," and the two have made sure to remain close over the years for their children.
It may seem unique, but this is how she likes it.
