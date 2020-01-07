Gwyneth Paltrow – This is how she feels about Dakota Johnson, the current girlfriend of her ex-husband Chris Martin!

The actress talked about her ex-husband, Chris Martin and her current partner, Dakota Johnson! Gwyneth Paltrow told Harper’s Baazar how he feels about the Hollywood star and it is safe to say that the things he had to say were quite unexpected!

"I love her," surprisingly he talked about the other actress.

But while not many former say something like that about their former partner's new partners, it makes sense to them.

After all, Gwyneth and Chris had what they call a "conscious decoupling,quot; after 13 years of marriage in 2014 and since then, they have remained very friendly with each other!

That doesn't mean that Gwyneth doesn't understand that people might think that everything is out of the ordinary, but despite this, she still supports their wholehearted relationship.

She continued explaining to the media that "I can see how it would seem strange because it is unconventional." But I think that, in this case, just for having passed it iteratively, I adore her. "

Obviously, the Iron Man star had only positive things to say about the romance of Dakota and Chris.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth and Chris continue to do a great job raising their children: Moses and Apple, who are 13 and 15 years old respectively.

‘I always start thinking about the sign and commercial sign: what else can you bring, instead of being tough or insecure? There is so much juice to lean toward something like that, "said the mother of two children during the interview.



