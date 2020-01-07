Gwyneth Paltrow insists that there is no "bad blood,quot; between her and Brad Pitt

It's been more than two decades since Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt canceled their engagement and it seems that time was more than enough to overcome it and heal their broken hearts! That said, the actress made it very clear that she and her ex are on good terms today!

During her new interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Gwyneth talked about her past and present with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, with whom she is very friendly today, and added that the same can be said about her and many of her exes too!

It was then that he revealed: ‘One of them is still one of my best friends, one from high school, Tony Woods. I'm friendly with Brad Pitt. I don't have really bad blood. "

As fans remember, Gwyneth and Brad were together for about three years before their romance ended in 1997.

Before that, however, they were even engaged!

However, it was apparently the actress who broke up, both because of the pressure of being in such a high profile relationship as well as because she felt she was not ready for marriage yet.

This is not the first time in recent years that Gwyneth remembers his romance with Brad.

She also talked about her past together in 2015 while she was invited on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show.

I definitely fell in love with him. It was so beautiful and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt. … My father was so devastated when we broke up. My father loved him like a son. I was a child I was 22 when we met. It took me up to 40 years to get my head out of me a **. You cannot make that decision when you are 22 years old. . . I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me. . . I didn't know what I was doing. "



