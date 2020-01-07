Gwyneth Paltrow considers his current relationship with former Brad Pit

When it comes to maintaining relationships that could easily be uncomfortable, Gwyneth PaltrowIt is a master class.

After all, she brought "conscious decoupling,quot; to public awareness almost six years ago when she and her ex-husband Chris Martin announced his separation after a decade of marriage. The two have continued to redefine how ex-boyfriends with children can coexist, having vacationed together after the separation and honeymoon together with Paltrow's new husband, Brad Falchuk. The founder of Goop has also fostered a friendship with Martin's new partner.

"Happy 30th birthday of this absolute jewel," Paltrow wrote last October to Martin's famous girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, who has also spent a vacation and has gone out on the beach with her boyfriend, his ex-wife and Falchuk.

"I love her," Paltrow said about the fellow actress in the February issue of Harper's bazaar. "I can see how it would seem strange because it is unconventional. But I think that, in this case, just having spent it iteratively, I simply adore it. I always start thinking about the sign and the sign,quot; what else can you bring? inside, instead of being tough or insecure? There is so much juice to lean toward something like that. "