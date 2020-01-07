Gwyneth Paltrow considers his current relationship with former Brad Pit

Zoey Grossman
When it comes to maintaining relationships that could easily be uncomfortable, Gwyneth PaltrowIt is a master class.
After all, she brought "conscious decoupling,quot; to public awareness almost six years ago when she and her ex-husband Chris Martin announced his separation after a decade of marriage. The two have continued to redefine how ex-boyfriends with children can coexist, having vacationed together after the separation and honeymoon together with Paltrow's new husband, Brad Falchuk. The founder of Goop has also fostered a friendship with Martin's new partner.
"Happy 30th birthday of this absolute jewel," Paltrow wrote last October to Martin's famous girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, who has also spent a vacation and has gone out on the beach with her boyfriend, his ex-wife and Falchuk.
"I love her," Paltrow said about the fellow actress in the February issue of Harper's bazaar. "I can see how it would seem strange because it is unconventional. But I think that, in this case, just having spent it iteratively, I simply adore it. I always start thinking about the sign and the sign,quot; what else can you bring? inside, instead of being tough or insecure? There is so much juice to lean toward something like that. "
Of his continuous relationship with the Coldplay Leader, Paltrow told the magazine: "It's not like there's a finish line: & # 39; Oh, we're consciously undocked; we're done & # 39; it's a lifetime commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, what he presumably does because he has children together. I don't see a reason to do it if he doesn't have children together. Some people do. "
"But I think we put all the hard work at the beginning," the star said. "I would say that it is very rarely difficult now. We have learned to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It is really pleasant. It makes you feel that you do not." you don't have to lose. "
It seems that the actress manages the delicate relationships that tend to dissolve. "One of (his ex-boyfriends) is still one of my best friends, one from high school, Tony Woods," he told the magazine. "And I am friendly with Brad Pitt"Paltrow said of his famous boyfriend of the 90s." I don't have any bad blood. "
The February 2020 edition of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar arrives at the kiosks on January 21.