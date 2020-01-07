Gwyneth Paltrow check out the series & # 39; The Goop Lab & # 39; through a new trailer

WENN / Instar

To debut on Netflix in late January, the six-part lifestyle and wellness program will address controversial issues, including psychedelics, cold therapy and female pleasure.

Gwyneth Paltrow It is expanding its ties with Netflix by bringing a series of lifestyle and wellness to the streaming platform.

"Goop's lab"will present the Oscar-winning actress and Goop's content director, Elise Loehnen, exploring all kinds of techniques and advice on good living.

The six-part program opens on January 24 and presents interviews with doctors, researchers and several experts. It will also address controversial issues such as psychedelics, cold therapy and female pleasure.

The first trailer was released on Monday, January 6.

Paltrow, who currently stars in the Netflix drama "The politician"Goop launched as a newsletter in 2008. It is now one of the most popular lifestyle websites online.