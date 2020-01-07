Gucci Mane is criticized after revealing the very expensive gift he gave his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, for his birthday in a new video

Gucci Mane has decided to spoil his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, on his birthday with a watch that has so many diamonds that it is difficult to tell time.

The famous rapper and reality show star turned to social networks, and posted a striking video in which he revealed the Richard Mille watch inlaid with diamonds.

The watch is not the only gift Keyshia will receive for her special day, according to other photos that have appeared online, it seems that Gucci Mane took his beloved on a private jet to a romantic vacation.

Accompanying the video of the clock is the following sweet subtitle that says: “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! Every year I love you more and more! ❤️You are so intelligent, affectionate and supportive, and I appreciate and adore my wife so well that sometimes she blows my mind! # 1017 el Happy birthday #MrsDavis 🏹🏹 2020! @keyshiakaoir 😘🎈🎉 ".

Many fans of the famous couple turned to social networks to praise them and the fact that they found a way to make their romance work.

A sponsor said the following: “Awwwwwww, my husband !!! I love you so much Mr. Davis. ❤️🏹😍 "

Another supporter shared: "hat! That's aggressive! 😍❤️ This is what it looks like when you find your soulmate and love her unconditionally! 💃🏽 🤞🏾the happiest birthday 🎂".

However, some critics intervened to say this about the expensive watch.

One person had this reaction: "Too blinded even to tell time,quot;. Can you even say what time it is? Well, as long as they are happy, I am also happy for them. "

Another commenter said: “You could buy much better things with that shine… like helping and serving people, not yourself. Most known jewelry stores will not sell diamonds created in the laboratory because it would affect your business. They will sell other gemstones created in the laboratory, but not diamonds (again, I am talking about recognized and examined jewelry stores). "

Recently, Gucci Mane updated his wife's ring to a 60-carat stone.

Then he said: “To my beautiful wife, @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentine cards I missed, I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this impeccable oval 60ctr ROCK💎🥶 #Brrr. ”

