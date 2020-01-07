Great Britain beat Moldova in the ATP Cup | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLecbe795d2f3f7c835aec1bbc9783a2229% %MINIFYHTMLecbe795d2f3f7c835aec1bbc9783a22210%

Britain could lead Group C if Belgium defeats Bulgaria 2-1; If Bulgaria wins the tie, Britain will need results in other rounds to secure a place as a runner.





Dan Evans helped Britain to a clean 3-0 sweep against Moldova in their round-robin draw

Britain improved its chances of qualifying for the opening stage of the inaugural ATP Cup after a 3-0 laundering against Moldova in its all-against-all tie.

Dan Evans repeated his form since his victory on Sunday against world No. 11 David Goffin on Sunday, ending the draw with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Radu Albot in Sydney.

The world number 42 saved multiple breaks in the second set to lead 3-1, their pass shots proved too much for the Moldovan.

Previously, Cam Norrie beat Alexander Cozbinov of Moldova in straight sets 6-2 and 6-2.

The 24-year player's victory was relatively easy, despite Cozbinov defending himself with several good points in the second set.

But the resistance of the Briton was too strong, with a double foul that gave Norrie the 5-2 break and served comfortably for the game.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury smile after winning their doubles match

The last word was for Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury, who beat Albot and Alexander Cozbinov 6-2 and 6-3.

The British broke their opponents early to take a 4-2 lead before Murray closed the first set 6-2.

Murray broke again at the beginning of the second set, a right-wing winner on the line that led Britain to 2-0 and delighted team captain Tim Henman on the edge of the court.

A pair of Salisbury aces led the British to 5-2 before Murray maintained his service to win the game.

Rating Scenarios

The captain of Great Britain, Tim Henman, knows that his team kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16.

The tie victory means that Britain could lead Group C if Belgium defeats Bulgaria 2-1, ensuring that Henman and his charges enter the quarterfinals.

But if Bulgaria wins the tie, Britain will need results in other rounds to secure a place as a runner in the next round.

The group's six winners and the two best finalists advance to the quarterfinals in Sydney. Two quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday and two more for Friday. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday and the final for Sunday at Ken Rosewall Arena.

