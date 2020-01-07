Great Britain beat Moldova in the ATP Cup and reach the quarterfinals | Tennis news

Britain leads Group C, after Belgium defeated Bulgaria in the decisive doubles through a tiebreaker of champions

















0:50



Dan Evans helped Britain to a clean 3-0 sweep against Moldova in their round-robin draw

Britain qualified for the opening stage of the inaugural ATP Cup after they bleached Moldova in their tie while Belgium beat Bulgaria 2-1.

Tim Henman's team will face undefeated Australia in the last eight in Sydney on Wednesday night (2300 GMT).

Dan Evans repeated his Sunday victory form against world number 11 David Goffin, finishing the draw with a 6-2 and 6-2 victory over Radu Albot in Sydney.

The world number 42 saved multiple breaks in the second set to lead 3-1, their pass shots proved too much for the Moldovan.

Britain's captain Tim Henman and his team will now seek to conquer Australia

Previously, Cam Norrie beat Alexander Cozbinov of Moldova in straight sets 6-2 and 6-2.

The 24-year player's victory was relatively easy, despite Cozbinov defending himself with several good points in the second set.

But the resistance of the Briton was too strong, with a double foul that gave Norrie the 5-2 break and served comfortably for the game.

The last word was for Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury, who beat Albot and Alexander Cozbinov 6-2 and 6-3.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury smile after winning their doubles match

The British broke their opponents early to take a 4-2 lead before Murray closed the first set 6-2.

Murray broke again at the beginning of the second set, a right-wing winner on the line that led Britain to 2-0 and delighted team captain Tim Henman on the edge of the court.

A pair of Salisbury aces led the British to 5-2 before Murray maintained his service to win the game.

The group's six winners and the two best finalists advance to the quarterfinals in Sydney.

Two quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday and two more for Friday.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday and the final for Sunday at Ken Rosewall Arena.

