Glenn Whelan leaves Hearts by mutual consent | Soccer news

Glenn Whelan played 25 times for Hearts

Hearts separated from the midfielder of the Republic of Ireland Glenn Whelan by mutual consent.

The new manager Daniel Stendel has considered a 35-year requirement surplus despite his contract until the end of the season.

Whelan joined Hearts on a one-season loan in August after leaving Aston Villa as a free agent.

He played 25 times for the club in all competitions this season.

His last appearance came in the 2-1 loss to Hamilton on December 21. He was then abandoned for the Edinburgh derby on boxing day.

Whelan played for Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke before joining Villa in July 2017.

He has won 91 games with his country.