George Lopez responds to violent reaction by his joke about killing Trump for Iran

The former presenter of & # 39; Lopez Tonight & # 39; He is criticized after commenting: & # 39; We will do it in half & # 39 ;, in a report that Iran has placed a $ 80 million reward on President Donald Trump's head.

George Lopez has landed in hot water for his comment on a supposed reward given to the president Donald TrumpHead. The comedian has been receiving violent reactions after joking that he would kill POTUS for Iran, after the country allegedly planned to retaliate after the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

An Instagram account published the unverified claim with the title "Iran offers a $ 80 million reward for the head of Donald Trump" after the general's death. "The 58-year-old actor jumped into the comments section and wrote: "We will do it in half."

Following his controversial comment, both the name of the star and #ArrestGeorgeLopez would have a tendency on Twitter on Monday morning, January 6, when right-wing experts tweeted their outrage over the comment. Some social media users thought Lopez's comment about the president crossed the line and that the police or the Secret Service should investigate it.

"You should go to prison for that comment," one told the first. "Lopez tonight"Host. Another warned him," you can't hide behind comedy in this case. "Someone else compared his statement with" Terrorist Act "as written." Did you just offer a reward for the murder of our president? I hope you are investigated. Terrorist act. "

Others, however, called Trump supporters for their double standards, as the leader and his team are known for making threatening comments about their political rivals. "You know how they are, steroid hypocrisy. Get ready for the heat, George. Only Trump, our Supreme Leader, can speak like this," one of the users defended Lopez.

Lopez has not directly addressed the controversy surrounding his comment on Trump, but his representatives have minimized his comment, telling Fox News that it was "a joke."

Reports on the alleged $ 80 million reward in Trump became viral after an eulogist was heard saying during the funeral procession of General Soleimani: "On behalf of all the people of Iran, 80 million Iranians, and each reserve 1 dollar, it would be equivalent to $ 80 million. "The man added:" And we would give these $ 80 million, in our own name, as a gift to anyone who brings the head of the person who ordered the murder of the great figure of our revolution. Anyone who brings us the head of this crazy yellow hair, we would give him $ 80 million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Sing if you agree. "

You should still know that the call for a reward on Trump has been authorized or represents the official position of the Iranian authorities.