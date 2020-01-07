French Montana embarrasses 50 cents for Celina Powell: "Here is the girl who ate your booty hole !!"

French Montana and 50 Cent's beef continue, and French pulled out the big guns when he posted a video of Celina Powell, a well-known passenger in the industry, talking about her past hobbies with the rapper.

"Bhahahahha MONTANA FOR THE FINISH HHHHH 😂😂😂 🦖 HERE IS THE GIRL WHO EATED HER BOOTH HOLE ….. FOR 5 HOURS WHEN WRITTEN THE WRITTEN OF POWER 😂😂 FROM THE USA DOESN'T WANT TO USE ME TO PROMOTE HIS SHOW !!! 59 YOU FINISHED ALL THE FACTS, "he wrote sharing a fragment of the video.

If you believe Celina, she has slept with most of the industry rappers, but they have caught her lying at least once. Celina is the woman who had claimed that rapper Offset had made her pregnant. He later falsified paternity documents, which showed that the rapper was the father. There was never a baby.

Last year, she accused the R,amp;B singer of raping her, but due to her history of being economical with the truth, people were not sure whether or not to take her claims seriously.

French hit under the belt when posting this clip or not?